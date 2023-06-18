Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 12 June to 18 June 2023

This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for government exams, including topics such as French Open 2023, 'Eat Right Station' Certificate, Asia Cup 2023 among others.

1. In which two countries will the Asia Cup 2023 be held in the hybrid model?

(a) India and Sri Lanka

(b) Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

(c) Sri Lanka and Pakistan

(d) India and Pakistan

2. In which city the World Bank has launched its first 'Road Safety Project' in South Asia?

(a) New Delhi

(b) Dhaka

(c) Colombo

(d) Kathmandu

3. Which railway station was recently awarded the 'Eat Right Station' certificate?

(a) Varanasi Railway Station

(b) Guwahati Railway Station

(c) Patna Railway Station

(d) Ahmedabad Railway Station

4. In which state was the country's 'first' toy train to run on CNG inaugurated?

(a) Rajasthan

(b) Tamil Nadu

(c) Maharashtra

(d) Arunachal Pradesh

5. Which team won the FIFA U-20 World Cup title?

(a) Italy

(b) Uruguay

(c) Argentina

(d) Brazil

6. Which state government has announced monthly pension for the Padma awardees of the state?

(a) Uttar Pradesh

(b) Madhya Pradesh

(c) Haryana

(d) Rajasthan

7. Who has been appointed as the Director General of BSF?

(a) Pankaj Kumar Singh

(b) Nitin Agarwal

(c) Ajay Sinha

(d) Mohit Agnihotri

8. Who has resigned from the post of chairman of the selection committee of Athletics Federation of India?

(a) Gurbachan Singh Randhawa

(b) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

(c) Abhinav Bindra

(d) Jeev Milkha Singh

9. Recently in which state the sub-office of Reserve Bank has been opened?

(a) Assam

(b) Nagaland

(c) Meghalaya

(d) Sikkim

10. Who won the French Open men's singles title?

(a) Caspar Rude

(b) Rafael Nadal

(c) Novak Djokovic

(d) Andy Murray

Answer:-

1. (c) Sri Lanka and Pakistan

The Asia Cup 2023 dates and venues were announced after the Asian Cricket Council accepted the hybrid model. There will be a total of 13 matches in the Asia Cup 2023, in which Pakistan will host four and Sri Lanka will host the remaining nine matches. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal will participate in the Asia Cup starting on 31 August. The final match will be played on 17 September.

2. (b) Dhaka

The World Bank has launched its first dedicated road safety project in South Asia with a USD 358 million financing agreement with the Government of Bangladesh in Dhaka. The project will help improve road safety and reduce accidents on selected cities, high-risk highways. Two national highways of Bangladesh, Ghazipur-Elenga (N4) and Natour-Nawabganj (N6) have been selected for the implementation of this project.

3. (b) Guwahati Railway Station

The Guwahati Railway Station of the Northeast Frontier Railway has been awarded the 'Eat Right Station' certification by FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India), for providing high-quality, nutritious food to passengers. Guwahati Railway Station has become the first railway station of Northeast Frontier Railway to get this certification. This certification is provided by FSSAI to those railway stations which meet the standard in providing safe and nutritious food to the passengers.

4. (a) Rajasthan

Toy train was started once again in Gulab Bagh of Udaipur (Rajasthan), which has been named Maharana Pratap Express train. According to the engineer of the toy train, Anirudh Singh Nathawat, this is the country's first CNG-powered toy train. Here tourists will be able to ride this toy train for ₹25/₹50.

5. (b) Uruguay

Uruguay's Under-20 football team won their first Under-20 World Cup title by defeating Italy 1-0. Uruguay has become the first South American country to win this title since 2011. Uruguay lost the final of the tournament in 1997 and 2013. Brazil was the last South American country to win this title in 2011. In this tournament, Israel defeated South Korea and won the third place.

6. (c) Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has announced 10,000 monthly pension for the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan winners of the state under a monthly pension scheme. Along with this, free travel facility in state government's Volvo buses has also been announced for them.

7. (b) Nitin Agarwal

IPS officer Nitin Agarwal has been appointed as the new Director General of Border Security Force (BSF). Nitin is a 1989 batch IPS officer of Kerala cadre. Agarwal was currently posted as the Additional Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Significantly, this post was vacant after the retirement of Pankaj Kumar Singh on December 31, 2022.

8. (a) Gurbachan Singh Randhawa

Gurbachan Singh Randhawa has resigned as the chairman of the selection committee of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) after a tenure of 18 years. Randhawa won the gold medal in decathlon in the 1962 Asian Games. He finished fifth in the 110m hurdles at the 1964 Olympics. Athletics Federation of India is the national governing body for the sport of athletics in India.

9. (b) Nagaland

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has opened a sub-office in Kohima, the capital of Nagaland. Due to which the presence of Central Bank of North East India will increase further. Along with this, the Central Bank has also announced that another office will be opened soon in Itanagar. Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra inaugurated this sub-office.

10. (c) Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has won the singles title of French Open 2023. This was his 23rd Grand Slam title. Novak Djokovic has overtaken Rafael Nadal (22) and Roger Federer (20) with his 23rd Grand Slam. And in the women's year, Iga Swiatek won her third French Open title. In the final, she defeated Karolina Muchova.

