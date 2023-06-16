Current Affairs One Liners: June 16 2023-PM Memorial Museum & Library Society

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as PM Memorial Museum & Library Society etc.

Current Affairs One Liners: June 16 2023
Current Affairs One Liners: June 16 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as PM Memorial Museum & Library Society etc.

1. Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society has been renamed as – PM Memorial Museum and Library Society

2. Asia Cup 2023 will be organized in hybrid model in which two countries- Sri Lanka and Pakistan

3. The two-day Science-20 conference is being organized in which city – Bhopal

4. Who has recently released the National Time Release Study (NTRS) 2023 report – CBIC

5. Which union minister flagged off Gabon's first agri-SEZ project - Dharmendra Pradhan

6. In which state of India, a new species of flying lizard has been discovered – Mizoram

7. Outreach program “Julie Ladakh” is being organized by – Indian Navy

Also read:

Current Affairs Quiz: June 16 2023-Asia cup 2023

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Monthly Current Affairs PDF

  • Current Affairs PDF May 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF April 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF March 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF February 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF January 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF December 2022
View all

Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2022
View all