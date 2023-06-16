Current Affairs One Liners: June 16 2023-PM Memorial Museum & Library Society

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as PM Memorial Museum & Library Society etc.

1. Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society has been renamed as – PM Memorial Museum and Library Society

2. Asia Cup 2023 will be organized in hybrid model in which two countries- Sri Lanka and Pakistan

3. The two-day Science-20 conference is being organized in which city – Bhopal

4. Who has recently released the National Time Release Study (NTRS) 2023 report – CBIC

5. Which union minister flagged off Gabon's first agri-SEZ project - Dharmendra Pradhan

6. In which state of India, a new species of flying lizard has been discovered – Mizoram

7. Outreach program “Julie Ladakh” is being organized by – Indian Navy

