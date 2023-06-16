Current Affairs One Liners: June 16 2023-PM Memorial Museum & Library Society
One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as PM Memorial Museum & Library Society etc.
One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as PM Memorial Museum & Library Society etc.
1. Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society has been renamed as – PM Memorial Museum and Library Society
2. Asia Cup 2023 will be organized in hybrid model in which two countries- Sri Lanka and Pakistan
3. The two-day Science-20 conference is being organized in which city – Bhopal
4. Who has recently released the National Time Release Study (NTRS) 2023 report – CBIC
5. Which union minister flagged off Gabon's first agri-SEZ project - Dharmendra Pradhan
6. In which state of India, a new species of flying lizard has been discovered – Mizoram
7. Outreach program “Julie Ladakh” is being organized by – Indian Navy
Also read:
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS