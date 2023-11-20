Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 13 November to 20 november 2023

1. Who has become the first woman to skydive from 21,500 feet near Mount Everest?

This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for government exams, including topics such as ICC 'Hall of Fame', 'India International Science Festival' 2023, 'Exercise Mitra Shakti-2023' and others.

2. Who has become the first Indian woman cricketer to be inducted into ICC's 'Hall of Fame'?

(d) Poonam Yadav

3. ICC has recently suspended the cricket board of which country?

(a) Pakistan

(b) Nepal

(c) Bangladesh

(d) Sri Lanka

4. Who was the founder of Sahara Group who passed away recently?

(a) Subrata Roy

(b) Sudarshan Roy

(c) Rana Kapoor

(d) Abhinandan Anand

5. Which player has made the record of scoring most runs in a single World Cup edition?

(a) Virat Kohli

(b) David Warner

(c) Glenn Maxwell

(d) Rohit Sharma

6. Where will the 'India International Science Festival' 2023 be organised?

(a) Guwahati

(b) Jaipur

(c) Faridabad

(d) Lucknow

7. Joint military exercise 'Exercise Mitra Shakti-2023' is being organized with India and which country?

(a) USA

(b) France

(c) Germany

(d) Sri Lanka

8. "One Station One Product" initiative of Indian Railways is now operational at how many stations?

(a) 1,000

(b) 1,037

(c) 1,041

(d) 1,150

9. Who has been appointed as the new Foreign Minister of Britain?

(a) Liz Truss

(b) David Cameron

(c) James Cleverly

(d) Zakir Ahmed

Answer:-

1. (b) Sheetal Mahajan

Indian skydiver Sheetal Mahajan has become the first woman to skydive by jumping from a helicopter from a height of 21,500 feet in front of the world's highest peak Mount Everest. After which she landed at 'Kalapathar' peak at a height of 17,444 feet. He is a renowned Indian skydiver who holds several skydiving records and was also awarded the fourth highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, in 2001.

2. (a) Diana Edulji

Former Indian captain Diana Edulji became the first Indian woman cricketer to be inducted into its Hall of Fame by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Along with him, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag and Sri Lankan Aravind de Silva have also been included in the Hall of Fame. Diana played 54 matches for India between 1976 and 1993 and took more than 100 wickets.

3. (d) Sri Lanka

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has suspended the ICC membership of Sri Lanka Cricket with immediate effect. ICC has taken this decision due to serious breach of obligations as a member. It is noteworthy that Sri Lanka could not perform well in the World Cup 2023 and was out of the tournament.

4. (a) Subrata Roy

Subrata Roy, founder and chairman of Sahara Group, died at the age of 75 in a hospital in Mumbai. Subrata Roy, born in 1948 in Araria, Bihar, started Sahara India Parivar in 1978.

5. (a) Virat Kohli

The ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 is being held in India. India's star batsman Virat Kohli has made the record of scoring most runs in a single World Cup. Kohli is currently the highest run-scorer in the Cricket World Cup 2023. With 711 runs in 10 matches, Kohli has overtaken Sachin Tendulkar's record of most runs in a single edition.

6. (c) Faridabad

The 9th edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2023 will be held in Faridabad, Haryana from January 17 to 20, 2024. The theme this time is “Science and Technology Public Outreach in the Age of Amrit”. IISF is an initiative of the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences in collaboration with Vigyan Bharati.

7. (d) Sri Lanka

The 9th edition of the joint military exercise "Exercise MITRA SHAKTI-2023" is being organized in Pune, India. It will be organized from 16 to 29 November 2023. In this, India is being represented mainly by the soldiers of Maratha Light Infantry Regiment.

8. (b) 1,037

Indian Railways' "One Station One Product" initiative is now operational at 1,037 stations across the country. This initiative is specifically designed to sell indigenous products to the local people. This scheme has been designed by the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad. The pilot project of the scheme was started on 25 March 2022.

9. (b) David Cameron

Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron has been appointed as the new Foreign Minister of Britain. PM Rishi Sunak has chosen David Cameron as the new Foreign Minister in place of James Cleverly. David Cameron was the Prime Minister of Britain between 2010 and 2016.

