Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 14 August to 20 August 2023

This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for government exams, including topics such as India's first 3D printed post office building, INS Vindhyagiri, UDGAM Portal and others.

1. India's first 3D printed post office building has been inaugurated in which city?

(a) Bangalore

(b) New Delhi

(c) Mumbai

(d) Kolkata

2. Which portal has been launched by the Reserve Bank of India to track 'Unclaimed Deposits' deposited in banks?

(a) UDGAM Portal

(b) Sahaj Portal

(c) MADAD Portal

(d) Vishwas Portal

3. Which Indian athlete has been banned for 4 years for doping?

(a) Hima Das

(b) Annu Rani

(c) Dutee Chand

(d) Deepika Sinha

4. Who has become the second Indian wrestler to win a gold medal at the U20 World Wrestling Championships?

(a) Priya Malik

(b) Shreya Malik

(c) Antim Panghal

(d) Vinesh Phogat

5. In which city the warship 'INS Vindhyagiri' was inaugurated by President Draupadi Murmu?

(a) Mumbai

(b) Kolkata

(c) Chennai

(d) Visakhapatnam

6. Who has been appointed as the new Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India?

(a) Ajay Kumar

(b) Ashok Sinha

(c) R Doraiswamy

(d) Awadhesh Puri

7. Recently 'Graphene-Aurora Program' has been launched in collaboration with which ministry?

(a) Ministry of Agriculture

(b) Ministry of Electronics and IT

(c) Ministry of Home Affairs

(d) Ministry of Education

8. Which England player has recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket?

(a) Moeen Ali

(b) Ben Stroh

(c) James Anderson

(d) Steven Finn

9. Recently scientists of which institute of India have discovered a new star?

(a) Indian Institute of Astrophysics

(b) C-DAC

(c) Indian Astrobiology Research Center

(d) none of these

10. Who has become the fourth Indian to win a gold medal in the U20 World Championships?

(a) Deepak Punia

(b) Mohit Kumar

(c) Ravi Dahiya

(d) Palwinder Cheema

Answer:-

1. (a) Bangalore

Union Minister of Railways, Communications and IT Ashwini Vaishnav inaugurated India's first 3D printed post office building in Bengaluru. 3D printing technology was used in the post office building in Bengaluru with technical know-how from IIT Madras and L&T.

2. (a) UDGAM Portal

The Reserve Bank of India has launched a centralized web portal named 'UDGAM' to find out 'Unclaimed Deposits' deposited in banks, with the help of which any common person can find out the unclaimed deposits deposited in banks. RBI told that at present the information about unclaimed deposits deposited in 7 banks is available on the portal.

3. (c) Dutee Chand

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand has been banned for four years in December 2022 for failing two out-of-competition dope tests for selective androgen receptor modulator. This ban on 29-year-old Dutee Chand will be effective from January 3, 2023 and will remain till January 3, 2027. The Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) has taken this decision. Dutee won two silver medals in the 2018 Asian Games.

4. (a) Priya Malik

Indian wrestler Priya Malik won the gold medal at the 2023 U20 World Wrestling Championships in Jordan. Priya has become the second female wrestler from India to win the U20 World Championship title. Last year, Panghal was the first woman from India to win the junior world title in wrestling. Priya Malik defeated Laura Celine Kuehn of Germany in the final of women's 76 kg freestyle wrestling.

5. (b) Kolkata

President Draupadi Murmu inaugurated India's latest warship, INS Vindhyagiri, at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) facility in Kolkata. Vindhyagiri is the name of the third ship being built by GRSE for the Indian Navy. The first five ships of the P17 project are being launched between 2019 and 2022. GRSE is one of the major shipyards in India.

6. (c) R Doraiswamy

The Central Government has appointed R Doraiswamy as the new Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). He will assume his charge on September 1, 2023 and will remain on this post till his retirement on August 31, 2026. LIC is an Indian multinational public sector life insurance company, established in 1956, headquartered in Mumbai.

7. (b) Ministry of Electronics and IT

Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, launched the 'Graphene-Aurora Program' at a function held at Maker Village, Kochi, Kerala. This program has been launched in collaboration with Digital University Kerala, Ministry of Electronics & IT and Government of Kerala. A budget of Rs 94.85 crore has been kept for this programme. With its help, the emerging graphene technology and innovation ecosystem will be promoted.

8. (d) Steven Finn

England fast bowler Steven Finn has recently retired from all formats of cricket. He was away from cricket for a long time due to knee injury. He has played 36 Tests, 69 One Day Internationals and 21 T20 Internationals for England. He took 14 wickets during the 2010–11 Ashes series, which his team won 3–1 in Australia.

9. (a) Indian Institute of Astrophysics

Scientists at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) in Bangalore have discovered a new star. Scientists have named this star HE 1005-1439. Scientists have classified this new star as Carbon-Enhanced-Metal-Poor (CEMP). The spectrograph (HDS) attached to the SUBARU telescope was used to analyze the star's chemical composition.

10. (b) Mohit Kumar

Indian wrestler Mohit Kumar created history by winning the Under-20 World Championship title in the men's 61 kg freestyle category in Amman City, Jordan. Mohit defeated Eldar Akhmadudinov of Russia in the final. He has become the fourth Indian freestyle wrestler to win the Junior World Championship. Before Mohit, Palwinder Cheema and Ramesh Kumar in 2001 and Deepak Punia in 2019 have won gold medals in the U20 World Championships.

