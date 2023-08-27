Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 21 August to 27 August 2023

This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for government exams, including topics such as Chandrayaan-3 Mission, Chess World Cup 2023, BRICS Summit 2023, National Film Award 2023 and others.

1. Which country has become the first country in the world to reach the South Pole of the Moon?

(a) Russia

(b) India

(c) USA

(d) China

2. Who is the project director of Chandrayaan-3 mission launched by ISRO?

(a) S Somnath

(b) S. Unnikrishnan Nair

(c) M Sankaran

(d) P Veeramuthuvel

3. BRICS has recently invited how many new countries to join the group?

(a) 4

(b) 5

(c) 6

(d) 7

4. Which player won the title of Chess World Cup 2023?

(a) Viswanathan Anand

(b) Levon Aronian

(c) Magnus Carlsen

(d) R. Praggnananda

5. Which film won the Best Feature Film Award at the 69th National Film Awards?

(a) Sardar Udham Singh

(b) Rocktree

(c) The Kashmir Files

(d) Gangubai Kathiawadi

6. Who launched the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP)?

(a) Amit Shah

(b) Rajnath Singh

(c) Nitin Gadkari

(d) Smriti Irani

7. Who was honored with the first 'Udyog Ratna' award instituted by the Government of Maharashtra?

(a) Ratan Tata

(b) Mukesh Ambani

(c) Gautam Adani

(d) Adar Poonawala

8. Who has been appointed as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of South Indian Bank?

(a) Anoop Poonawalla

(b) Ajay Sinha

(c) Ramesh Puri

(d) P R Seshadri

9. Who has been selected as the National Icon by the Election Commission of India?

(a) Virat Kohli

(b) Kapil Dev

(c) Sachin Tendulkar

(d) Saurabh Ganguly

10. Who has been appointed as the new chairman of the National Green Tribunal?

(a) Justice Prakash Srivastava

(b) Justice Umesh Sinha

(c) Justice Ramesh Kumar Singh

(d) Justice Deepak Kumar Mishra

Answer:-

1. (b) India

Creating history, India has become the first country in the world to land a lander on the south pole of the Moon. Recently Vikram Lander has landed near the south pole of the Moon. With the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, India has become the fourth country in the world to make a soft landing on the moon. America, China and the former Soviet Union (now Russia) have been successful in soft landing on the moon. Now India has also joined this list.

2. (d) P Veeramuthuvel

The project director of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is P Veeramuthuvel, he took over as the project director of Chandrayaan-3 in the year 2019. Prior to this, he has served as Deputy Director in Space Infrastructure Program Office of ISRO. P Veeramuthuvel had earlier played an important role in the Chandrayaan-2 mission. He hails from Villupuram, Tamil Nadu and has studied at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M).

3. (c) 6

The group of BRICS countries has invited six new countries to join the group. These new countries include Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Significantly, this time the BRICS summit has been hosted by South Africa. The new membership will be effective from January 1, 2024. BRICS currently includes India, Brazil, South Africa, China and Russia.

4. (c) Magnus Carlsen

Norwegian chess player Magnus Carlsen has won the FIDE World Cup title, his first title. In the final match, Carlsen defeated India's young chess player Rameshbabu Praggnananda. Magnus Carlsen has also won the World Championship 5 times. India's Viswanathan Anand and Levon Aronian have won the FIDE World Cup title 2-2 times.

5. (b) Rocktree

The 69th National Film Awards have been announced. The Best Actress award went to Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi) and Kriti Sanon (Mimi). And the Best Feature Film award was given to Rocketry The Nambi Effect (R Madhavan). Best Actor Award was given to Allu Arjun for the film Pushpa. The film 'RRR' won the award for Best Action Direction, Best Special Effects and Best Choreography.

6. (c) Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari launched the India New Car Assessment Program (India NCAP) in New Delhi, which aims to enhance road safety by raising vehicle safety standards for vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes in India. This assessment program will start from 1 October 2023 and will be based on Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197.

7. (a) Ratan Tata

Renowned industrialist Ratan Tata was honored with the first 'Udyog Ratna' award instituted by the Government of Maharashtra. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were present on the occasion. In the financial year 2021-22, the combined revenue of Tata companies was $ 128 billion.

8. (d) P R Seshadri

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of PR Seshadri as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kerala-based South Indian Bank. This appointment will be for a period of three years from October 1. Sheshadri is a graduate in Electrical Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering and holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from Indian Institute of Management Bangalore.

9. (c) Sachin Tendulkar

The Election Commission of India has designated India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as a National Icon to encourage greater voter participation in the electoral process. An MoU was signed with Tendulkar in the presence of Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar for a period of three years. Last year, the Commission had recognized actor Pankaj Tripathi as a National Icon.

10. (a) Justice Prakash Srivastava

Former Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, Justice Prakash Srivastava has been appointed as the Chairperson of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), replacing Justice AK Goel. The National Green Tribunal has been constituted for speedy and effective adjudication of matters relating to environmental protection. It was formed in the year 2010, its headquarter is located in New Delhi.

