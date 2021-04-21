What is CB-NAAT COVID-19 test? All you need to know

The second wave of coronavirus in India remains in full swing, and India’s healthcare system is overwhelmed and battling hard to tackle the unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases. Currently, India has reported 21,57,538 active COVID-19 cases and 1,82,553 deaths on April 21, 2021.

The healthcare system of India is facing severe pressure on testing and quick COVID-19 test reports. In the race of quick and efficient testing kits, experts say that the Alternate Cartridge-based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (CB-NAAT) machines can help in ramping up the testing capacity of the country especially during cases of emergencies.

What is CB-NAAT COVID-19 test?

The CBNAAT COVID-19 test is alternate Cartridge-based nucleic acid amplification test (CBNAAT). It is reportedly quicker and the machines for the test are also easily available across the country.

1. CB-NAAT runs fewer test samples than RT-PCR but quicker results

The Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) is the most common testing method for COVID-19 with simple nasal and oral swabs. The RT-PCR enables testing around 92 samples at a time and takes upto a day to generate results.

However, the CB-NAAT can produce test results within 45 minutes but can run only 25 samples at a time. The CB-NAAT is also conducted through similar testing methods involving nasal and oral swabs.

2. CB-NAAT costlier than RT-PCR but easily available across the country

CB-NAAT machines or TrueNAT (Indian variant) are easily available across the country. The government has been focused largely on making these machines available even in remote locations. These machines were earlier developed for testing Tuberculosis (TB).

Though the CB-NAAT and TrueNAT machines are quicker, portable, and easily available, they both can cost over Rs 3,000- 4,000. Hence, RT-PCR, which are available for less than Rs 2,000, are given more preference compared to these two.

3. CB-NAAT can ramp up coronavirus testing, efficient during emergencies

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has given approval to the CB-NAAT and TrueNAT machines as confirmatory tests for COVID-19, and these can be used in place of RT-PCR.

CB-NAAT machines run on an uninterrupted supply of power and air conditioning while TrueNATmachines are battery operated and portable. CB-NAAT machines cannot be setup in containment zones.

However, many states that do not have RT-PCR machines are using CB-NAAT machines. In addition to RT-PCR, the CB-NAAT and TrueNAT machines can be used in emergency wards of hospitals that can help to ramp up coronavirus testing with faster result generation during emergencies.