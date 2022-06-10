What is IN-SPACe? PM Modi inaugurates IN-SPACe HQ in Gujarat

INSPACe: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) on June 10, 2022 in Bopal, Ahmedabad. Home Minister Amit Shah was also present on the occasion.

PM Modi said on the occasion," For alerting about an exciting post youth nowadays write 'Watch This Space'. For India's space industry too, the launch of INSPACe is 'Watch This Space' moment. It will give opportunities to the best scientific minds working in govt or private sector."

IN-SPACe chairman Pawan Goenka tweeted, "I am happy to announce the inauguration of @INSPACeIND Headquarters at Bopal, Ahmedabad by Hon'ble Prime Ministrer @narendramodi Ji on June 10, 2022 at 15:45 Hrs. We are looking forward to working with the industry and ISRO to grow the space sector." He added saying, "INSPACe was an idea that was announced by Govt of India in 2020."

"A platform like INSPACe will make many of our space aspirations come true, a great platform for youth. This small initiative is going to be a huge step to making India a giant (player) in the field of space," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the launch of INSPACe.

What is INSPACe?

INSPACe is an independent nodal agency under Department of Space for allowing space activities and using of Department of Space-owned facilities by non-government private entities and ensuring greater private participation in the sector.

INSPACe Composition

IN-SPACe Chairman- The organisation is chaired by Pawan Goenka.

It comprises technical experts for space activities along with safety expert, academic experts and legal and strategic experts from other departments.

It also comprises members from PMO and MEA of Government of India.

INSPACe Objective

The organisation will take care of the needs and demands of private players, including educational and research institutions.

It will also explore ways to accommodate these requirements in consultation with ISRO.

The private entities will now be able utilise the existing ISRO infrastructure to carry out their space-related activities.

IN-SPACe will permit and oversee the following activities of NGPEs-

Space activities including building of launch vehicles and satellites

Providing space based services as per the definition of space activities.

Sharing of space infrastructure and premises under the control of ISRO

Establishment of new space infrastructure and facilities by private entities

Establishment of a suitable mechanism for promotion, hand holding, sharing of technology and expertise to encourage participation of NGPEs in space activities.

