What is NASA’s DART Mission? – All you need to know
Know what is NASA's DART Mission, its launch date, instruments, and purpose.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is preparing to launch the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission that is a planetary defense-driven test of technologies to prevent collision of Earth with an asteroid. The mission is scheduled to be launched on November 24, 2021, at 1.20 am EST on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. NASA will broadcast live on its website, app, and NASA TV.
What is NASA’s DART Mission?
The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission directed by NASA is the first demonstration of the kinetic impactor technique to change the motion of an asteroid in space. The target of the DART Mission is the binary near-Earth asteroid (65803) Didymos and its moonlet.
The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) has been built and developed the DART Mission’s spacecraft.
Launch Date
The DART spacecraft is scheduled to be launched on November 24, 2021. After a year since the launch, the spacecraft is expected to cross the Didymos moonlet in around late September 2022 during which the Didymos asteroid system will be within 11 million kms of Earth.
Instruments and Systems
The DART spacecraft will have an onboard camera called Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for OpNav (DRACO). It will use Roll Out Solar Arrays (ROSA) to supply solar power for its electric propulsion system after launch. The spacecraft will be equipped with advanced autonomous navigation algorithms. The spacecraft will also test the Evolutionary Xenon Thruster – Commercial (NEXT-C) solar electric propulsion system by NASA.
NASA’s DART Mission will crash itself into an asteroid
The DART Mission’s spacecraft will use the onboard camera called Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for OpNav (DRACO) and advanced autonomous navigation algorithms during the crash. The spacecraft will attain the kinetic impact deflection by deliberately crashing into the moonlet of the Didymos asteroid at a speed of roughly 6.6 km per second (24,140 km per hour)
How will NASA's DART Mission crash benefit?
The kinetic impact caused by the collision will aid to modify the speed of the moonlet in its orbit around the parent asteroid Didymos by a fraction of a per cent and alter the orbital period of the moonlet by several minutes. This alteration of the orbital period will be viewed and recorded by telescopes on Earth.
We're crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid… on purpose! Our #DARTmission is a #PlanetaryDefense test to change the motion of an asteroid in space, so we could use this technique if an Earth-threatening asteroid were found. Watch Behind the Spacecraft: https://t.co/c3NqOhHcIr pic.twitter.com/Uw5hVk54uP— NASA (@NASA) October 24, 2021
About Didymos asteroid system
The parent asteroid body Didymos is approximately 780-meters across and its secondary body also called moonlet is approximately 160-meters in size. Both are separated by just over a kilometer. The Didymos asteroid system is typically the size of asteroids that could pose threat to Earth.
