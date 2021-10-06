What is NASA’s Psyche mission, which can unveil secrets of early Solar System?

NASA’s Psyche mission is the first mission that will explore a unique giant metal asteroid Psyche that is orbiting the Sun between Mars and Jupiter. The Psyche mission is being led by Arizona State University. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory will be looking into mission management, navigation, and operations. The Psyche mission was selected as one of the two missions of NASA to explore the early Solar System on January 4, 2017.

Psyche mission: Timeline

Launch: August 2022

Arrival on Psyche asteroid: 2026

Observation Period of Psyche asteroid: 21 months (studying and mapping the asteroid Psyche)

Psyche mission: Events

2022: Launch of Psyche spacecraft from Kennedy Space Center, Florida

2023: Flying by Mars

2026: Arriving on asteroid Psyche and spending 21 months at the asteroid

Scientific instruments on Psyche mission

(i) X-band Gravity Science Investigation

(ii) Multispectral Imager

(iii) Gamma Ray and Neutron Spectrometer

(iv) Magnetometer

Objectives of Psyche mission

(i) Understand how planets and other bodies separated into their layers including cores, mantles, and crusts

(ii) For the first time, examine an asteroid made not of rock and ice, but metal

(iii) Explore the early eras of our solar system