Yellow Fungus Infection: Causes, Symptoms, Treatment- Explainer of the Day

After White Fungus and Black Fungus (Mucormycosis), now another fungal infection ‘Yellow Fungus’ has created a stir. The first case of yellow fungus was reported from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh on May 24, 2021.

Health experts state that Yellow Fungus is more dangerous than White and Black Fungus.

Here is everything you need to know about the causes, symptoms, treatment of Yellow Fungus.

What is Yellow Fungus?

•Yellow Fungus, dangerous than white or black fungus, is another fungal infection that has been attributed to COVID-19. Health experts say it is a fatal infection.

•Yellow Fungus is commonly found in reptiles. The first case of Yellow Fungus in humans was reported in Ghaziabad in a 45-year-old man who had recovered from COVID-19.

Causes of Yellow Fungus

•Yellow Fungus thrives in unhygienic and high humidity conditions, or consuming unhygienic food.

•Environments with unsanitary conditions or humidity levels of more than 30 to 40 per cent are home to bacteria and fungus.

Symptoms of Yellow Fungus

Yellow Fungus grows internally with symptoms such as:

•Weight loss

•Extreme lethargy

•Decrease in appetite or no appetite at all

•Internal bleeding

•Pus leakage

•Organs failure

•Malnutrition

•Slow healing of wounds

•Necrosis, in the worst case

Treatment of Yellow Fungus

•The treatment for Yellow Fungus is like that of Black Fungus or White Fungus. The primary treatment is the anti-fungal infection Amphotericin-B.

•Health experts state that healing Yellow Fungus takes longer compared to Black or White Fungus.

India is currently battling over 9,000 cases of Black fungal infection (Mucormycosis). Most of the cases of fungal infection have been reported in people who recovered from COVID-19.