Who is Yair Lapid? Know everything about the 14th Prime Minister of Israel

Yair Lapid News: Yair Lapid has officially become the 14th Prime Minister of Israel at midnight between June 30 and July 1, 2022. Yair Lapid’s term could be the short one as he take over the caretaker government ahead of Israel’s election which was scheduled to take place on November 1.

Yair Lapid, at the Prime Minister handover ceremony with the outgoing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, said that we will do the best we can for a Jewish, democratic state, good and strong and thriving, because that is the job, and it is bigger than all of us.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Yair Lapid on becoming the Prime Minister of Israel and extended his heartiest congratulations to the new leader of the country. PM Modi added that he looks forward to continuing furthering our strategic partnership as we celebrate 30 years of full diplomatic relations.

Warm wishes and heartiest congratulations to His Excellency @yairlapid for assuming the premiership of Israel. I look forward to continue furthering our strategic partnership as we celebrate 30 years of full diplomatic relations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2022

Yair Lapid become Prime Minister of Israel: What will be on agenda?

On the first day in his office, Yair Lapid’s first agenda is to hold a meeting with Ronen Bar, the head of the Shin Bet Security Agency, at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Shortly after this, the Prime Minister of Israel is also scheduled to hold a meeting to discuss ‘captives and MIAs, a reference to the two Israeli men and the remains of two Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Yair Lapid is also scheduled to make a brief trip on July 5 to Paris, France, where he will meet the President of France Emmanuel Macron. He is expected to convene the first weekly cabinet meeting of his premiership.

Who is Yair Lapid?

1. Yair Lapid is an Israeli politician and a former journalist who is serving as the Prime Minister of Israel since July 1, 2022.

2. He also previously served as the Alternate Prime Minister of Israel and the Prime Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2021 to 2022.

3. Before entering politics, Yair Lapid was an author, TV presenter, and news anchor.

4. Yair Lapid became the Prime Minister of Israel after Naftali Bennett announced that he would call for a vote to dissolve the Knesset and that he will step down as the Prime Minister of Israel shortly after the vote.

5. Yair Lapid will remain the 14th Prime Minister of Israel until a new government is formed after the new election.

Israeli Government dissolved Parliament: Background

The weakened coalition government in Israel had decided on June 20, 2022, to dissolve the Parliament and call a new election which will be the country’s fifth in three years.

The fragile coalition government in Israel led by Naftali Bennett said that it was not easy to disband the Israeli Government but called it the right decision. The government had lost its majority in earlier in 2022 and had faced rebellions from different lawmakers in recent weeks.