WHO team to visit China on January 14 to investigate COVID-19 origins

The National Health Commission informed on January 11, 2021, that an international expert team from the World Health Organization- WHO is all set to visit China on January 14 for conducting joint scientific research with the Chinese scientists on the origin of Coronavirus.

Reportedly, further details have not been disclosed in the brief statement which was released on the website of the commission. The Vice-minister of the commission, Zeng Yixin, had informed that China attached high significance to the tracing of the origins of Coronavirus and also supports cooperation between WHO and China on the issue.

While China has repeatedly dismissed the criticism of handling early cases of Coronavirus in late 2019, some leaders including President Donald Trump had questioned the country’s actions during the outbreak.

WHO Chief expressed disappointment over China:

The announcement of China supporting the investigation of the Coronavirus origin has come after WHO Chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had expressed disappointment over the Chinese government for not finalizing the permission for the arrival of the WHO team for investigating the origin of the virus last week.

The Chief of the health agency stated that he is very disappointed given that 2 members of the team had already begun their journeys. He added that however, he has been in contact with the senior Chinese Officials and has again made it clear that this mission is the priority for the World Health Organization and the international team.

China faces criticism over the handling of Coronavirus cases:

China has been facing global criticism for poorly handling the initial cases of Coronavirus. President Donald Trump has also often called the virus ‘ChinaVirus’ and has also repeatedly called for the Chinese government to be held accountable for the outbreak of the virus.

Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State, also criticized the ruling party of China for spreading disinformation about the virus and also for obstructing the WHO investigation in finding out its origin.

Sin-Australian relations also went downward since April 2020 when the Australian Government proposed an independent inquiry into the origins of the pandemic.

Journalist detained for reporting the virus outbreak:

Zhang Zhan, a Citizen journalist, who was detained in May 2020 for her live stream reporting from Wuhan was sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment in December 2020.

The reporter has been convicted of ‘provoking trouble and picking quarrels’ for her reporting during the initial stages of the Coronavirus outbreak.