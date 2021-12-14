India votes against UN Security Council draft resolution to securitize climate action- Know Why?

India at UNSC: India, in a major move, on December 13, 2021, voted against a UNSC draft resolution that aimed to securitize climate action. The UNSC resolution will also undermine the hard-won consensual agreements in Glasgow. The explanation to vote against the draft resolution by the United Nations Security Council was done by India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, T.S. Tirumurti. In his speech at the UNSC, he also spoke against drawing a separate link between climate change and security.

UNSC draft resolution on climate action: What does it say?

The UNSC draft resolution, sponsored by Nigeria and Ireland, aims at enabling the United Nations Security Council to take up the routine discussions on climate change from the perspective of its impact on peace and conflict worldwide.

As of now, the only appropriate United Nations Forum for discussing the matters related to climate change is the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). More than 190 members of UNFCCC meet multiple times every year.

With the argument that one of the lesser discussed aspects of climate change is its impact on international peace and security, the supporters of the draft resolution have argued that it is a subject that must be taken appropriately at the UN Security Council.

Why India has voted against UNSC draft resolution on climate change?

India in its explanation to vote against the UNSC draft resolution on climate change said that UNFCCC already offers an equitable and elaborate architecture with equal voice for every country as well as an adequate recognition of every country’s and their government’s national circumstances.

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations further stated that there is no actual need for the latest resolution except for bringing the issue of climate change under the UN Security Council and the reason is that most decisions can be taken without the involvement of various developing countries.

If the resolution is passed, the responsibility of climate change will be handed over to the body which neither works through consensus nor is reflective of the interests of the developing countries.

India, Russia, China against the UNSC draft resolution on Climate Change

From the beginning, India, Russia, China have been opposing the UNSC draft resolution on climate change, arguing that the interventions by the Security Council on the issue of climate change will further undermine the UNFCCC process.

It will also provide an unequal influence to only a handful of developed countries in the world on climate change decision-making.

Background

The UNSC draft resolution on climate change has been co-authored by Niger and Ireland. A zero draft of the resolution was circulated by Ireland and Niger following a September 23 high-level open debate on climate and security organized by Ireland.