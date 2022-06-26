Why is Sidhu Moosawala SYL Song removed from YouTube? What is SYL - Sutlej Yamuna Link - Get Details Here

Sidhu Moose Wala's last song SYL Removed from YouTube: The controversy around the death or assassination of Punjabi singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh keeps getting even more mysterious. The latest in a string of shadowy events surrounding his death, Sidhu Moose Wala's last song SYL has been removed from YouTube. SLY - the song which was released by producer MXRCI on June 23 after the death of singer, was removed today - 26th June 2022. Prior to being removed from YouTube India, the song had garnered over 27 million views on YouTube along with 3.3 million likes.

#SidhuMooseWala's song SYL which talks about Punjab waters, released of Sikh prisoners withheld by #YouTube in India following a complaint by #BJP-led central govt. It is not available in India now. Even a dead man haunts the leaders. pic.twitter.com/x3hr0A6nSx — Parteek Singh Mahal (@parteekmahal) June 26, 2022

Why Sidhu Moosawala SYL Song Removed from YouTube?

While the exact reason for the remove of SLY Song from YouTube remains to be confirmed; if you were to try to play the song today on YouTube, it shows a message saying that it has been removed due to a legal complaint. The exact text that is displayed on the video-streaming platform reads “The content is not available on this country domain due to legal complaint from the government.” The song that was released on 23rd June after the singer’s death talks about Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, which has been a perpetual issue between the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana.

Sidhu Moosawala’s SLY Song touches several problematics issues and also raises some controversial questions around the water problems being faced by the people of Punjab. The song talks about Punjab’s right over waters of Satluj-Yamuna Link Project. The video of SLY Song also shows photos of several militants including Balwinder Singh Jatana - a a member of the pro-Khalistan Babbar Khalsa who was accused of killing Chief engineer M.L Sikri and Superintendent engineer A.S Aulakh at the SYL office in Chandigarh on July 23, 1990. SLY Song also touches upon the government’s move to throw Sikh prisoners in the jail on spurious charges. After its release, the song received appreciation and love from his fans but was a topic of criticism from several artists, especially singers and musicians from Haryana. Most experts believe that this might be reason for removal of the Sidhu Moosawala SYL Song from YouTube.

What is SYL - Sutlej Yamuna Link?

The song SLY refers to the Sutlej Yamuna Link, which is a 214-kilometre-long canal that is still under construction to provide a water-sharing solution to the two states of Punjab and Haryana. Since its inception in 1980s, the project has been a point of contention among the two states and a key point for politicians. In July 1990, the Chief Engineer associated SLY project was shot dead and since then the project has remained incomplete due to political discord between the two states across different state governments. Currently, the SLY Link Canal construction has been completed upto 85% with Haryana government completing its part of the canal. Once completed, Haryana stands to gain a lot as it would receive water from Ravi-Beas rivers from Punjab. On the other hand, Punjab has been pushing for reassessment of water-sharing agreement and get higher share of the water.

