Who is Sidhu Moose Wala? Punjabi Singer's Childhood, Family, Career & Death- Biography

"Many hated him, and many died wanting him... everything is revealed in the eyes of the young boy," this was Sidhu Moose Wala aka Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu in a ballad of his. The recent killing of this Punjabi rapper has left everyone in shock. The cold-blooded murder of the Punjabi singer came just a day after his security services were removed.

Take a look at the singer's biography, and know about his family, his childhood and his career below.

Sidhu Moose Wala: Early Life & Childhood

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu or Sidhu Moose Wala was born on 11th June 1993. Sidhu Moose Wala was an Indian singer who went by this stage name. He lost his life on May 29, 2022 in a tragic murder attempt.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu belonged to village Moosa in Mansa district of Punjab, India. He carried the name of his village with him as his surname in his stage name. This is similar to Diljit Singh Dosanjh who goes by the name of his village Dosanjh.

Sidhu Moose Wala's father was Bhola Singh, a Sikh by religion and his mother was Charan Kaur.

He completed his education at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana and was an Electrical Engineer. He did not take that as a profession, however.

Sidhu Moose Wala: Inspiration To Become A Singer

Sidhu started listening to hip hop music while he was in class 6th. He even got trained by Harvinder Bittu in Ludhiana.

After completing his graduation, Sidhu Moose Wala went to Brampton, Canada. He released his first song then titled ' G Wagon'.

Sidhu Moose Wala: Music Career

Moose Wala's musical career began with this hit song, G Wagon. He began conducting Live shows in India & Canada in 2018. His breakthrough was, however, the song, 'So High' which was released in 2017. In this, he collaborated with Byg Byrd.

Even Brit Asia TV Music Awards honoured his song with the Best Lyricist Award in 2017.

His successful numbers include- "Issa Jatt", "Tochan", "Selfmade", "Famous" and "Warning Shots"

He launched his first film soundtrack song titled "Dollar", for the film Dakuaan Da Munda in 2018.

He also owned a record company.

Sidhu Moose Wala: The controversies

In June 2019, his concert at the Surrey Music Festival was cancelled due to violent activities that had happened in Moose Wala's past performances.

It was in December 2020 when he released his single Panjab: My Motherland which was linked to the Khalistani movement in India as it glorified Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. The song also has visuals from the speech made by Bharpur Singh Balbir, a supporter of the Khalistani movement in the late 1980s.

Moose Wala had a rivalry with Karan Aujla. Both the singers have been criticised for singing songs promoting violence. As of 2022, Moose Wala was facing four criminal cases. Two of the cases were related to obscene scenes.

Sidhu Moose Wala: Political Career

Moose Wala also campaigned for his mother, Charan Kaur, who won the sarpanch election from Moosa. It was in December 2013, when Sidhu Moose Wala joined Congress for contesting the Legislative Assembly elections in Punjab. He, however, lost to Vijay Singla of the Aam Aadmi Party. There was also a case against him for violating electoral norms in Elections 2022.

Sidhu Moose Wala Death:

On May 29, 2022, the 28-year-old singer was driving near his village in Punjab state on Sunday when he was shot dead by unidentified attackers. The state police claimed that a Canada-based gangster had claimed responsibility for the attack.

