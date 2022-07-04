Why Puducherry has declared Public Health Emergency in Karaikal?

Karaikal news today: The Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services of Puducherry on July 3, 2022, declared a public health emergency in the Karaikal region, an outlying pocket of the Union Territory, after an outbreak of acute diarrhoeal cases over the last few days. As per the release from the Director of Health G Sriramulu, a large number of people were found to be suffering from ADD (Acute Diarrhoeal Disease). He further added that the examination of the drinking water samples in the region was found to be not good for consumption. Mr. Sriramulu also informed that some of the patients are reportedly positive for Cholera.

Karaikal Cholera outbreak: Why Public Health Emergency is declared in Karaikal?

A public health emergency has been declared in the Karaikal region of Puducherry after the outbreak of Acute Diarrhoeal Disease (ADD) in the last few days. Reportedly, around 700 people were admitted in the hospitals in Karaikal so far. As per the authorities, the contamination of drinking water was allegedly the reason for the spread of the disease.

Karaikal Cholera outbreak: What steps Government is taking to control the infection?

1. The Director of Health, G Sriramulu informed that the steps to manage the situation are being taken in coordination with the Public Works Department and Municipalities.

2. People in Karaikal are instructed to drink only boiled water. Hotels and restaurants have also been asked to supply only boiled water.

3. The Director of Puducherry Education has said that all the schools and colleges will remain closed for three days from July 4 ‘due to the outbreak of Cholera in the Karaikal region.

4. A detailed review of the situation was made in the Karaikal region and the samples of water supplied from an overhead tank in the region were taken to assess the quality of the water.

5. The senior officials have also asked the Health Department to ensure the supply of ORS packets to the patients to protect them from the impact of diarrhoeal diseases.

#Puducherry: Public health emergency declared in Karaikal.



Over 1,600 people in #Karaikal district suffered from diarrhoea and stomach pain-related ailments in the past two weeks. Among them, 700 were admitted to hospitals and primary health centres. — Sudharsan (@SudharsanSubash) July 3, 2022

Karaikal Cholera outbreak: What are the symptoms of Cholera?

Cholera is an infection of the small intestine by some strains of the bacterium Vibrio Cholerae. Symptoms of Cholera may range from none to mild to severe. The classic symptom of cholera is large amounts of watery diarrhea that lasts a few days.

Diarrhea can be so severe that it leads within hours to severe dehydration and electrolyte imbalance. This may further result in sunken eyes, decreased skin elasticity, cold skin, and wrinkling of the hands and the feet.