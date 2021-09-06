Wild orchids conservation and propagation center inaugurated in Ziro

Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Tage Taki inaugurated a Centre for Conservation and Propagation of Wild Orchids of Arunachal Pradesh at Hapoli in Lower Subansiri District of the state. Orchids form one of the largest families of flowering plants. There are nearly 24,500 orchids in the world.

The newly launched wild orchids conservation and propagation center is an initiative of the Hapoli Forest Division and has been located in the campus of the DFO office.

While speaking on the launch of Wild Orchids Conservation and Propagation Centre, the state minister applauded the efforts of the Hapoli Forest Division and mentioned that the department was special as it had the responsibility of preserving nature in its natural form.

Whole of Arunachal Pradesh is a known biodiversity hotspot.With development comes more challenges of conserving the environment and varied flora and fauna.

Happy to have inaugurated the Ziro Orchid Conservation and Propagation Center today. pic.twitter.com/gFUv7CkTFb — Er. Tage Taki (@TakiTage) September 6, 2021

Objective

• The present Orchids Conservation and Propagation Center will help in educating the local population regarding the wealth of the orchids that are present around them but remain unappreciated.

• The center will help in making the display of orchids more accessible to the public in comparison to the trail located at Pange.

• It will also help in creating more awareness about the preservation of Orchids by allowing the local residents to buy them for their homes and offices.

Centre for Conservation and Propagation of Wild Orchids: Key details

• As per DFO Abhinav Kumar, there are 50 species of orchids that are present at the newly launched center and are also available for sale at a nominal price for the general public.

• The latest center will be the second such facility for the conservation of orchids after the Orchid Research Center which is located at Tippi in West Kameng district.

• Arunachal Pradesh has the largest number of orchids species in India. The state records 558 species.

Wild Orchids Conservation Trail:

Wild Orchids Conservation Trail was launched in 2018 at Pange camp under Tale Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh. It was part of the effort by the Hapoli Forest Division to preserve the natural treasure of the state.

The Wild orchids conservation trail in Arunachal Pradesh has seen the relocation of the 182 species of the endemic and rare orchids of the district. Six orchids species present in the trail are a new record as well as the addition to the orchid flora of the country.