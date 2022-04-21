Wisden Cricketer of the Year 2022: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah named among Wisden’s 5 ‘Cricketers of the Year’

Wisden Cricketer of the Year list: Captain of the Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma and bowler Jasprit Bumrah have acquired a place among the five players in Wisden’s ‘Cricketers of the Year’ in the 2022 edition of the Almanack. Wisden Cricketer of the Year 2022 list, apart from the duo, also features England pacer Ollie Robinson, New Zealand Batter Devon Conway, and Proteas Women star Dan Van Niekerk.

Wisden has awarded the title of ‘Leading Cricketer in the World’ to England’s Joe Root while South African Women Team’s batter Lizelle Lee has been given the title of the Leading Woman Cricketer. On the other hand, the title of ‘Leading T20 Cricketer in the World’ has gone to Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan.

Wisden Cricketers of the Year 2022 List

The top 5 Wisden Cricketers of the Year are-

S. No. Cricketers 1. Jasprit Bumrah 2. Devon Conway 3. Ollie Robinson 4. Rohit Sharma 5. Dan Van Niekerk

🏏 The Five Wisden Cricketers of the Year 🏏



Jasprit Bumrah

Devon Conway

Rohit Sharma

Ollie Robinson

Dane van Niekerk#WisdenAwards pic.twitter.com/gY3wpfn2TS — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) April 20, 2022

Wisden Cricketer of the Year 2022: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah grabs prestigious spot

Jasprit Bumrah-

The pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah starred for the Indian Cricket team in their visit to England last summer. Apart from his exploits in India’s historic win at Lord’s, Bumrah also produced a match-winning spell at The Oval with the latter handing the Indian team a 2-1 lead in the series that is to be concluded in July 2022.

Rohit Sharma-

Skipper Rohit Sharma has an exceptional summer in 2021 at the top of the order for India. He scored 368 runs in four tests at an average of 52.57. The captain scored a match-defining 127 at The Oval, which was also his first Test Century away from home.

Joe Root- Wisden’s ‘Leading Cricketer in the World’ 2022

England’s Joe Root has been named ‘Leading Cricketer of the Year’ after a historic 12 months in which Root scored 1,708 test runs in a calendar year. The score is the third most in history.

Lizelle Lee named Leading Woman Cricketer in the World’

A batter of South African Women’s Team Lizelle Lee has been named ‘Leading Women Cricketer of the Year’ 2022 after a dominant 2021, averaging 90.28 with the bat in One Day International (ODI) Cricket. It also includes a spectacular series against India in which Lee scored 288 runs in four innings.

Leading T20 Cricketer in the World- Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan has received the T20 recognition after a record-breaking 2021 in which he scored 1,329 runs at 72.88 in 27 T20s. By passing 1,000 runs in a calendar year, Rizwan also became the first cricketer in the international game to achieve the feat.

Wisden Cricketers of the Year

Wisden Cricketers of the Year are the cricketers who are selected for the honour by the annual publication ‘Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack’. The selection is based primarily on their influence on the previous English season.

The award started back in 1989 with the naming of Six Great Bowlers of the Year. It continued with ‘Nine Great Batsmen of the Year’ in 1890. Since 1897, the annual award has recognized the five players of the Year.