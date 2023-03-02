JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

WPL 2023 to Commence on March 04, Get Match Schedule, Ticket Booking Anthem Details Here

The first Women's Premier League (WPL) will begin on March 4 with a blockbuster clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The final will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on 26 March. Know the full schedule here.

Women's Premier League Schedule Released, Check the dates and venue.
Women's Premier League Schedule Released, Check the dates and venue.

As per the schedule, the first match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will commence on March 04, 2023, with a blockbuster clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

While the Eliminator Match will be played at DY Patil Stadium on March 24 and the Final round is scheduled to be played at Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai) on March 26. There are a total of five teams in the Women's Premier League which include Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriors and Mumbai Indians.

 

 

Only two days to go for the match to begin. Before the WPL’s Inaugural Ceremony started, the Women’s Premier  League (Cricket Franchise League) announced the official anthem for the present year 2023. 

20 League Matches to be Played in Total:

In the first season, a total number of 20 league matches and 2 playoff matches will be played in the Women's Premier League. These matches will be organized over a period of 23 days. There will be 4 double headers and the first match of the doubleheader day will start at 3:30 pm while all the evening matches will start at 7:30 pm.

Complete Schedule of Women’s Premier League 2023:

Dates

Timings

Home Team

Away Team

Venue (Stadium)

4 March

7:30 PM 

Gujarat Giants

Mumbai Indians

DY Patil Stadium

5 March

5:30 PM

RCB

Delhi Capitals

Brabourne Stadium

5 March

7:30 PM

UP Warriorz

Gujarat Giants

DY Patil Stadium

6 March

7:30 PM

Mumbai Indians

RCB

Brabourne Stadium

7 March

7:30 PM

Delhi Capitals

UP Warriorz

DY Patil Stadium

8 March

7:30 PM

Gujarat Giants

RCB

Brabourne Stadium

9 March

7:30 PM

Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians

DY Patil Stadium

10 March

7:30 PM

RCB

UP Warriorz

Brabourne Stadium

11 March

7:30 PM

Gujarat Giants

Delhi Capitals

DY Patil Stadium

12 March

7:30 PM

UP Warriorz

Mumbai Indians

Brabourne Stadium

13 March

7:30 PM

Delhi Capitals

RCB

DY Patil Stadium

14 March

7:30 PM

Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Giants

Brabourne Stadium

15 March

7:30 PM

UP Warriorz

RCB

DY Patil Stadium

16 March

7:30 PM

Delhi Capitals

Gujarat Giants

Braborne Stadium

18 March 

7:30 PM

Mumbai Indians

UP Warriorz

DY Patil Stadium

18 March 

3:30 PM

RCB

Gujarat Giants

Brabourne Stadium

20 March

7:30 PM

Gujarat Giants

UP Warriorz

Brabourne Stadium

20 March

3:30 PM

Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals

DY Patil Stadium

21 March

7:30 PM

RCB 

Mumbai Indians

DY Patil Stadium

21 March

3:30 PM

UP Warriorz

Delhi Capitals

Brabourne Stadium

24 March

7:30 PM

Eliminator 

TBD

DY Patil Stadium

26 March

7:30 PM

Final

TBD

Brabourne Stadium

Also Read: Axis Bank Supersedes Citibank India’s Retail Business, Deal of Rs 11,603 Crores

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play