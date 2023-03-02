WPL 2023 to Commence on March 04, Get Match Schedule, Ticket Booking Anthem Details Here
The first Women's Premier League (WPL) will begin on March 4 with a blockbuster clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The final will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on 26 March. Know the full schedule here.
As per the schedule, the first match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will commence on March 04, 2023, with a blockbuster clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.
While the Eliminator Match will be played at DY Patil Stadium on March 24 and the Final round is scheduled to be played at Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai) on March 26. There are a total of five teams in the Women's Premier League which include Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriors and Mumbai Indians.
Only two days to go for the match to begin. Before the WPL’s Inaugural Ceremony started, the Women’s Premier League (Cricket Franchise League) announced the official anthem for the present year 2023.
20 League Matches to be Played in Total:
In the first season, a total number of 20 league matches and 2 playoff matches will be played in the Women's Premier League. These matches will be organized over a period of 23 days. There will be 4 double headers and the first match of the doubleheader day will start at 3:30 pm while all the evening matches will start at 7:30 pm.
Complete Schedule of Women’s Premier League 2023:
|
Dates
|
Timings
|
Home Team
|
Away Team
|
Venue (Stadium)
|
4 March
|
7:30 PM
|
Gujarat Giants
|
Mumbai Indians
|
DY Patil Stadium
|
5 March
|
5:30 PM
|
RCB
|
Delhi Capitals
|
Brabourne Stadium
|
5 March
|
7:30 PM
|
UP Warriorz
|
Gujarat Giants
|
DY Patil Stadium
|
6 March
|
7:30 PM
|
Mumbai Indians
|
RCB
|
Brabourne Stadium
|
7 March
|
7:30 PM
|
Delhi Capitals
|
UP Warriorz
|
DY Patil Stadium
|
8 March
|
7:30 PM
|
Gujarat Giants
|
RCB
|
Brabourne Stadium
|
9 March
|
7:30 PM
|
Delhi Capitals
|
Mumbai Indians
|
DY Patil Stadium
|
10 March
|
7:30 PM
|
RCB
|
UP Warriorz
|
Brabourne Stadium
|
11 March
|
7:30 PM
|
Gujarat Giants
|
Delhi Capitals
|
DY Patil Stadium
|
12 March
|
7:30 PM
|
UP Warriorz
|
Mumbai Indians
|
Brabourne Stadium
|
13 March
|
7:30 PM
|
Delhi Capitals
|
RCB
|
DY Patil Stadium
|
14 March
|
7:30 PM
|
Mumbai Indians
|
Gujarat Giants
|
Brabourne Stadium
|
15 March
|
7:30 PM
|
UP Warriorz
|
RCB
|
DY Patil Stadium
|
16 March
|
7:30 PM
|
Delhi Capitals
|
Gujarat Giants
|
Braborne Stadium
|
18 March
|
7:30 PM
|
Mumbai Indians
|
UP Warriorz
|
DY Patil Stadium
|
18 March
|
3:30 PM
|
RCB
|
Gujarat Giants
|
Brabourne Stadium
|
20 March
|
7:30 PM
|
Gujarat Giants
|
UP Warriorz
|
Brabourne Stadium
|
20 March
|
3:30 PM
|
Mumbai Indians
|
Delhi Capitals
|
DY Patil Stadium
|
21 March
|
7:30 PM
|
RCB
|
Mumbai Indians
|
DY Patil Stadium
|
21 March
|
3:30 PM
|
UP Warriorz
|
Delhi Capitals
|
Brabourne Stadium
|
24 March
|
7:30 PM
|
Eliminator
|
TBD
|
DY Patil Stadium
|
26 March
|
7:30 PM
|
Final
|
TBD
|
Brabourne Stadium
