WPL 2023 to Commence on March 04, Get Match Schedule, Ticket Booking Anthem Details Here

As per the schedule, the first match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will commence on March 04, 2023, with a blockbuster clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

While the Eliminator Match will be played at DY Patil Stadium on March 24 and the Final round is scheduled to be played at Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai) on March 26. There are a total of five teams in the Women's Premier League which include Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriors and Mumbai Indians.

20 League Matches to be Played in Total:

In the first season, a total number of 20 league matches and 2 playoff matches will be played in the Women's Premier League. These matches will be organized over a period of 23 days. There will be 4 double headers and the first match of the doubleheader day will start at 3:30 pm while all the evening matches will start at 7:30 pm.

Complete Schedule of Women's Premier League 2023:

Dates Timings Home Team Away Team Venue (Stadium) 4 March 7:30 PM Gujarat Giants Mumbai Indians DY Patil Stadium 5 March 5:30 PM RCB Delhi Capitals Brabourne Stadium 5 March 7:30 PM UP Warriorz Gujarat Giants DY Patil Stadium 6 March 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians RCB Brabourne Stadium 7 March 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals UP Warriorz DY Patil Stadium 8 March 7:30 PM Gujarat Giants RCB Brabourne Stadium 9 March 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians DY Patil Stadium 10 March 7:30 PM RCB UP Warriorz Brabourne Stadium 11 March 7:30 PM Gujarat Giants Delhi Capitals DY Patil Stadium 12 March 7:30 PM UP Warriorz Mumbai Indians Brabourne Stadium 13 March 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals RCB DY Patil Stadium 14 March 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Gujarat Giants Brabourne Stadium 15 March 7:30 PM UP Warriorz RCB DY Patil Stadium 16 March 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Gujarat Giants Braborne Stadium 18 March 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians UP Warriorz DY Patil Stadium 18 March 3:30 PM RCB Gujarat Giants Brabourne Stadium 20 March 7:30 PM Gujarat Giants UP Warriorz Brabourne Stadium 20 March 3:30 PM Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals DY Patil Stadium 21 March 7:30 PM RCB Mumbai Indians DY Patil Stadium 21 March 3:30 PM UP Warriorz Delhi Capitals Brabourne Stadium 24 March 7:30 PM Eliminator TBD DY Patil Stadium 26 March 7:30 PM Final TBD Brabourne Stadium

