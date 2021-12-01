World AIDS Day 2021: Theme, Date, History, and Why is AIDS day important?

World AIDS Day: The world observes AIDS Day on December 1 every year to highlight the work done to eliminate the epidemic and to raise awareness about HIV. World AIDS Day 2021 commemorates the ones who passed away due to HIV and extends support to those who are living with a life-threatening condition. World AIDS Day 2021, apart from raising awareness about the problem, will also provide an opportunity to let people know about their rights and how they can protect themselves against the discrimination and stigma that is caused because of AIDS.

World AIDS Day 2021 theme

The theme of World AIDS Day 2021 is ‘End inequalities. End AIDS’. On World AIDS Day, the World Health Organisation and its partners have been highlighting the need for a special focus on reaching people who are left behind. The global health body is calling on global leaders to rally to end the inequalities that drive AIDS.

AIDS Full form- Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS)

"Without the inequality-fighting approach we need to end AIDS, the world would also struggle to end the #COVID19 pandemic and would remain unprepared for future pandemics. That would be profoundly dangerous for us all," says @Winnie_Byanyima on her #WorldAIDSDay statement. pic.twitter.com/iYtlMS5aLF — UNAIDS (@UNAIDS) November 30, 2021

History of World AIDS Day

The very first World AIDS Day was observed in the year 1988. WHO, while giving the data on World AIDS Day, informed that 3.77 crore people all over the world were living with AIDS in 2020.

Even though the world has made significant progress ever since the HIV virus was first discovered in 1984, the UN body says that the targets of 2020 have not ye met. HIV (Human immunodeficiency virus) remains a major public health issue affecting millions of humans around the world. HIV virus attacks the immune system as well as reduced the resistance to other diseases.

Why is World AIDS Day important?

World AIDS Day is important as it reminds the people and governments that the HIV virus is very much prevalent and there is a need to remain vigilant against it. World AIDS Day 2021 remind the people in authority that there still is a need to raise money and awareness, educate people, and fight prejudices against AIDS.

World AIDS Day 2021: How a person can be affected by AIDS?

There are various number of reasons through which an individual can be infected by HIV AIDS-

1. AIDS can be contracted through body fluids such as semen, blood, pre-seminal fluid, vaginal and rectal fluids, and through the breast milk of an infected woman.

2. Sharing razor blades, injection needles, knives, can infect AIDS.

3. Unprotected sex with a person who is infected with AIDS can also pass on the deadly disease to another person.