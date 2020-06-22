World Athletics appoints Laurent Boquillet as new Head of Global Development

World Athletics on June 22 announced that Laurent Boquillet has been appointed as the Head of Global Development. World Athletics mentioned that the global search to fill out the new position was conducted in January 2020.

The new position of Head of Global Development supports the body’s vision which is ‘to use the power and accessibility of athletics and our athletes to create a healthier and fitter world.

Helen Delany, World Athletics Director of International Relations and Development stated that Boquillet is a ‘standout choice’ for this new role because of his relationships, experience, track record across many aspects.

World Athletics appoints @boquillet as Head of Global Development. — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) June 22, 2020

Helen Delany on the appointment of new Head of Global Development:

Helen Delany on the appointment of Laurent Boquillet commented that he is an excellent choice for the new role. A development right across our sport has been an important priority. Our elite athletes, member federations, and our elite competition rely on a strong base of technical officials, coaches, and volunteers as well as school programme structures and clubs that create pathways from the playground to the podium.

She further added that we have been accelerating our efforts across all these areas over the next few years along with an introduction of an e-learning platform for all certificate-based and skill-based learning, including gender leadership and management programmes.

Delany informed that the organisation will also be introducing a kid’s athletic programme that will be tailored and adapted by our 214 member federations to support their national sports agendas, goals and provide children with an opportunity to participate in athletics.

Statement by Laurent Boquillet:

While talking about the appointment, Boquillet mentioned that development underpins competition at every level of athletics. He added that this role will be a fantastic opportunity for him to bring together his previous experiences from a number of different aspects of the sport to drive development with six Area Associations and Member Federations.

He further stated that the development needs of all the 214 members will be different and there will be a need to respect that but there has also been a single goal to each Member Federation which is to grow the sport of athletics around the world.

He expressed his excitement and mentioned that the new role inspires him. Boquillet will be taking up his position on July 1, 2020, and will be based in Monaco at World Athletics Head Office.

About Laurent Boquillet:

Laurent Boquillet spent his entire career in athletics, in a diverse range of roles and most recently as the CEO of the European Athletics Championships Paris 2020. Laurent started out in a sport as a professional triathlete between 1984-1990. It also included being crowned European Champion in 1986. He had worked in the marketing and commercial side of athletics managing elite athletes.

He also worked in a management and event organisation for a number of regional, national and international meetings, which also includes as a Director of the Diamond League in Paris and Vice President of the French Track and Field Federation (FFA) where he had chaired the development commission.

Laurent Boquillet had also developed and delivered coaching and kids programme across different countries and continents. He has continued to coach today and has also been an active volunteer in the sport for over 20 years. He has also for the last five years chaired the largest athletics club in France-Entente Sarthe Athletisme- with 2,500 members.