World Earth Day 2020 to be celebrated amid COVID-19

World Earth Day 2020 will be celebrated digitally on April 22 due to the global COVID-19 lockdown. The organisers have asked the people to celebrate the day with hope, optimism, and action while encouraging safety.

The celebration of this day usually involves going out and spreading awareness which won’t be possible amid the lockdown. However, the official site Earth.org has lined up online programs for the people who wish to contribute to the cause.

World Earth Day 2020 will be celebrated all over the world to spread awareness for Earth’s wellbeing and to encourage people to support environmental protection. This year would have marked the 50th anniversary of the Earth day.

Significance:

World Earth Day encourages people to take more steps for the protection of nature and to thank mother earth for the rich environment.

This day also helps in analysing the condition of the planet and to formulate a unified response to save the climate. It is a reminder that clean air, flourishing forests, and water are crucial for life on Earth.

World Earth Day: Key Highlights

• World Earth Day has been celebrated as an annual event since April 22, 1970. That day millions of people in New York came to the streets and demanded stronger environmental legislation. Denis Hayes, a 25- year -old graduate had organized the event.

• World Earth Day is coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network and is celebrated in more than 193 countries.

• The day will celebrate its 50th year when people all over the world will be taking an oath to protect and nurture the environment.

The theme of World Earth Day 2020:

Climate Action is a theme of World Earth Day 2020. Every year there is a different theme for Earth Day.

On its official website, the organisers stated that the unified action on climate change has distinguished this issue making it the most pressing topic to celebrate the 50th anniversary.

World Earth day 2020: Digital Celebration

As people have to stay inside their homes amid COVID-19 lockdown, World Earth Day 2020 is all set to be celebrated digitally. People who plan on participating can join ’24 hours of action’ by going on the website.

There are also multiple events to sign up which includes Denis Hayes whole interview on ‘Earth Day, 50 years on’. One can also take 22 challenges that include measuring your carbon footprint, doing a plastic audit, skype a scientist, work for the earth, zero waste for one day and consume 1 meal per day this week of a plant-based diet.