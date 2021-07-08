Zomato IPO: Opening Date, Price band- All you need to know!

Zomato IPO Date: Zomato Initial Public Offering (IPO) will open for sale on July 14 and close on July 16, 2021. Zomato IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 72-76 per share.

• Zomato’s Rs 9,375 crore IPO will comprise fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 9,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 375 crore by its largest shareholder Info Edge India Limited.

• Zomato plans to reserve around 65 lakh equity shares for employees of the company.

• The IPO will open for subscription from July 14 to July 16.

• The price band of the Zomato IPO has been fixed at Rs 72-76 per equity after consultation with merchant bankers.

• The face value is Rs 1.00 per equity share. Zomato had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI in April 2021.

• The investors can subscribe to a minimum of 195 equity shares and in multiples thereafter.

• The banks managing Zomato IPO sale include Kotak Mahindra Capital, Credit Suisse Securities, Morgan Stanley India,BofA Securities and Citigroup Global.

How will Zomato use funds raised from IPO?

Zomato plans to utilise the funds raised from the IPO to fund organic and inorganic growth initiatives and other general corporate purposes.

Zomato IPO Significance

Zomato IPO is one of the most anticipated Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the calendar year and the largest in over a year.

What is Initial Public Offering (IPO)? An initial public offering (IPO) is a process of offering shares of a private corporation to the public in new stock issuance. This allows the company to raise funds from public investors. Why does a company offer IPO? The initial public offering (IPO) provides companies with the opportunity to get capital by offering shares through the primary market.

Background

There has been a huge demand for Zomato shares from domestic as well as foreign investors. The Zomato IPO may pave way for few foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to enter the Indian market for the first time.

Info Edge with 18.55 percent shares is one of Zomato's leading investors, followed by Uber BV with 9.13 percent shares, Alipay Singapore Holding Pte Ltd that has 8.33 percent shares, Tiger Global with 6 percent shares. Besides this, Sequoia Capital holds 5.98 percent shares and co-founder Deepinder Goyal holds 5.51 percent shares and Temasek Holdings subsidiary holds 3.65 percent shares.

Info Edge had said on July 5 that it would sell only 50 percent of its shares or Rs 375 crore, of the initial offer as offer-for-sale (OFS) in the IPO.