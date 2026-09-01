26th SCO Summit 2026 Highlights: PM Modi’s Bishkek Address on Terror Ecosystem and Security
The 26th SCO Summit was held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan and a speech was delivered by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Being the 25th anniversary of the SCO. The summit will see the participation of heads of state of many nations from Eurasia to discuss issues ranging from trade and connectivity to regional stability.
The Prime Minister, in his pre-departure statement and speeches during the summit called upon all the member states to fight the `three evil` of terrorism, separatism and extremism united. He explained how peace is a basic necessity for achieving prosperity through cooperation within a region.
SCO Summit 2026
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Host Country: Kyrgyzstan (Bishkek)
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Host Leader: President Sadyr Japarov
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Date: August 31-September 1, 2026
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Edition and Landmark: 26th Summit (25th Anniversary of the SCO)
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Theme: 25 Years of the SCO: "Together For Sustainable Peace, Development, and Prosperity"
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India's Main Vision: SECURE (Security, Connectivity, Opportunity)
Highlights of PM Modi's Speech
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Dismantling the "Terror Ecosystem": PM Narendra Modi emphasized the need for decisive and coordinated measures to dismantle the supporting networks of global terrorism.
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Cutting off Assistance: Countries must prevent illegal financial flows and online radicalization.
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No safe spaces: Terrorism should find no refuge in our region.
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Firm view: PM Modi stressed that terrorism cannot be used as a tool of political strategy.
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Total intolerance and No Double Standards: In line with India's consistent stance on security, PM Modi opined that the international community must not act selectively in countering terrorism.
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Promotion of the SECURE Vision: PM Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to fostering regional cooperation based on the SECURE principle:
S- Security
E- Education
C- Connectivity
U- Ubuntu
R- Respect for others
Key Events at Bishkek
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Bishkek Declaration: The leaders signed the strategic documents for enhanced mutual confidence, trade routes and counter-terrorism in the region.
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Bilateral meetings: PM Modi also held significant talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian along with the summit.
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World Nomadic Games: PM Modi participated in the inaugural ceremony of 6th World Nomadic Games held at Bishkek with a focus on celebrating Central Asian culture.
What is the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)?
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a significant political, military, and economic alliance of Eurasia, set up on June 15, 2001. It originated as "Shanghai five" organism established in 1996.
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Parameter
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Important Details
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Secretariat
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Beijing, China
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RATS Secretariat
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Tashkent, Uzbekistan (Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure)
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Official Languages
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Russian and Chinese
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Global Population Covered
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40% of the world's population
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Global GDP Share
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25% of global GDP
The 10 SCO Member States
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China (Founding Member)
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Russia (Founding Member)
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Kazakhstan (Founding Member)
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Kyrgyzstan (Founding Member)
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Tajikistan (Founding Member)
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Uzbekistan (Founding Member)
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India (Joined in 2017)
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Pakistan (Joined in 2017)
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Iran (Joined in 2023)
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Belarus (Joined in 2024)
During the 26th SCO Summit in Bishkek, Prime Minister Modi called for collective action among member countries against terrorism, separatism, and extremism. Stating the necessity of taking apart the global terror system and ensuring no one finds any comfort zone, he gave importance to the implementation of India's SECURE vision for cooperation among nations.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com