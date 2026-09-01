26th SCO Summit 2026 Highlights: PM Modi’s Bishkek Address on Terror Ecosystem and Security

The 26th SCO Summit was held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan and a speech was delivered by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Being the 25th anniversary of the SCO. The summit will see the participation of heads of state of many nations from Eurasia to discuss issues ranging from trade and connectivity to regional stability.

The Prime Minister, in his pre-departure statement and speeches during the summit called upon all the member states to fight the `three evil` of terrorism, separatism and extremism united. He explained how peace is a basic necessity for achieving prosperity through cooperation within a region.

SCO Summit 2026