30-GW Renewable Energy Park at Gujarat's Kutch: Significance and Importance

On 15 December 2020, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for 30-GW renewable energy park at Kutch, Gujarat. The project is billed as the largest of its kind in the world.

Details about the project

1-GOI vision: The project is in line with the Government of India's vision to install 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by the year 2022. The project is of national importance.

2- The park will have two zones: first will be a 49,600-hectare hybrid park zone, accomodating wind and solar power plants of 24,800 MW capacity; and second will be an exclusive wind power zone spread over 23,000 hectares.

3- Location of the project: The project site is located close to the Indo-Pak border between Khavda village and Vighakot.

Hybrid Park: It will be located 6 km from the International border.

Exclusive Wind Park: It will be located 1-6 km of the International border.

4- Distance from Indo-Pak border: The project will come up around 25 km away from Khavda (the last point accessible by the civilians in the area).

5- Allocation of the Project:

Hybrid Park Zone: (a) Adani Green Energy Ltd (19,000 hectares; 9,500 MW)

(b) Sarjan Realities Ltd (Suzlon, 9,500 hactares; 4,750 MW)

(c) NTPC Ltd (9,500 hactares; 4,750 MW)

(d) Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd (4,750 hectares; 2,375 MW)

(e) Gujarat State Electricity Corporation (6,650 hactares; 3,325 MW).

Exclusive Wind Park Zone: The entire 23,000 hectares of land has been allotted to Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

6- Time: The estimated time for the completion of the project is five years.

It is important to note that there are a number of 'no-go-zones' around the said project, belonging either to the Army or the BSF.

Why the said site has been chosen for the project?

The said site has been chosen for the project because:

1- The 1,00,000 hectares of land near Khavda is a complete wasteland. The Ministry of Defence gave clearance for 72,600 hectares land in April 2020.

2- The installation of windmills near the border will act as a boundary.

"An 18-km road will be built by the state public works department. It will bypass India bridge and provide access to the project. Also, the existing road that leads from India bridge to Vighakot is being strengthened and widened," a State Government Official stated.

