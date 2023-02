76th BAFTA Awards 2023: Complete list of winners!

The 76th British Academy Film Awards, also known as the BAFTAs were presented at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England. Excited to know the winners? Check the complete list here.

76th BAFTA Awards 2023: Complete list of winners!

The Royal Festival Hall in London, England saw phenomenal actors receiving the fruit of their labor with the 76th British Academy Film Awards, also known as the BAFTAs. Richard E Grant hosted the award. The star-studded ceremony proved to be extremely lucky for many. Check the complete list of winners:



CATEGORIES WINNERS Best Film All Quiet at the eastern Front Leading Actress Cate Blanchett, Tar Leading Actor Austin Butler, Elvis Best Director Edward Berger, All Quiet at the Western Front Best Casting Elvis Best Cinematography All Quiet on the Western Front Adapted Screenplay All Quiet on the western front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Lan Stokell Editing Everything Everywhere All AT Once, Paul rogers Cinematography All Quiet on the western front, James friend Best Documentary Navalny (Daniel Roher ) EE Bafta Rising star Award Emma Mackey Film Not in the English Language All Quiet On The Western Front