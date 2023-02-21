JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Apply Before 20 Feb!

76th BAFTA Awards 2023: Complete list of winners!

The 76th British Academy Film Awards, also known as the BAFTAs were presented at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England. Excited to know the winners? Check the complete list here.
76th BAFTA Awards 2023: Complete list of winners!
76th BAFTA Awards 2023: Complete list of winners!

The Royal Festival Hall in London, England saw phenomenal actors receiving the fruit of their labor with the 76th British Academy Film Awards, also known as the BAFTAs. Richard E Grant hosted the award. The star-studded ceremony proved to be extremely lucky for many.

Check the complete list of winners:



CATEGORIES

WINNERS

Best Film

All Quiet at the eastern Front

Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tar

Leading Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Best Director

Edward Berger, All Quiet at the Western Front

Best Casting

Elvis

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the western front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Lan Stokell

Editing

Everything Everywhere All AT Once, Paul rogers

Cinematography

All Quiet on the western front, James friend

Best Documentary

Navalny (Daniel Roher )

EE Bafta Rising star Award

Emma Mackey

Film Not in the English Language

All Quiet On The Western Front

 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next