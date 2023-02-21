76th BAFTA Awards 2023: Complete list of winners!
The Royal Festival Hall in London, England saw phenomenal actors receiving the fruit of their labor with the 76th British Academy Film Awards, also known as the BAFTAs. Richard E Grant hosted the award. The star-studded ceremony proved to be extremely lucky for many.
Check the complete list of winners:
CATEGORIES
WINNERS
Best Film
All Quiet at the eastern Front
Leading Actress
Cate Blanchett, Tar
Leading Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Best Director
Edward Berger, All Quiet at the Western Front
Best Casting
Elvis
Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the western front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Lan Stokell
Editing
Everything Everywhere All AT Once, Paul rogers
Cinematography
All Quiet on the western front, James friend
Best Documentary
Navalny (Daniel Roher )
EE Bafta Rising star Award
Emma Mackey
Film Not in the English Language
All Quiet On The Western Front