8th Pay Commission: Finance Ministry Rules Out Progress Reports; What Will Be the Fitment Factor?
8th Pay Commission latest update: the Finance Ministry rules out interim progress reports. Learn about expected fitment factor projection. Salary hike and timeline for central government employees.
The Finance Ministry clarified in the Rajya Sabha that the 8th Pay Commission functions independently and is not required to share an interim progress report and is not bound to disclose the fitment factor consideration.
However, the Employee Unions demand a higher fitment factor up to 3.25x. The final multiplier and salary revisions will only be revealed once panel submits its official report.
The central government also confirmed that the panel functions with complete autonomy. Employees are eager to know how this impacts their long awaited salary hikes, timeline and fitment factor.
The Finance Ministry rules out progress reports
The finance ministry made it clear that the 8th Pay Commission is not required to share interim progress reports in Monsoon session of Parliament.
The labour union raised question on the finance ministry decision. Where government emphased that
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The 8th pay commission panel operates completely independently under its notified Terms of Reference (TOR).
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There is no obligation for the commission to disclose intermediate findings, meeting counts conducted by panel and drafts recommendations. The draft recommendations of executive committee is underway.
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The panel has 18th month official timeline form constitution date to compile and submit its comprehensive report.
What is Fitment Factor?
The fitment factor is a uniform multiplier applied to the existing basic pay of central government employees or state governments employees to calculate their revised pay under a new pay commission.
The factor derived by using calculated:
Revised Basic Pay = Existing Basic Pay X Fitment Factor.
This ensures a standardised salary hike across all pay matrix levels of central and state government employees while merging existing dearness allowances.
What will be the Final Fitment Factor?
The fitment factor is multiplier used to translate existing basic pay scales into the revised pay matrix. Employee unions used to translate existing bawsic pay forward high end expectations ranges from 2.86 to 3.2 or higher.
The final figure calculation rests with independent commission’s evaluation of national fiscal capacity and inflation trends.
To understand how differnet multipliers alter basic pay structure. Here we can consider the historical context and potential projection
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Pay Commission / Stage
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Estimated Fitment Factor
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Impact on Minimum Basic Pay (Level 1)
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7th CPC (Previous)
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2.57x
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₹18,000
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8th CPC (Conservative Projections)
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1.92x – 2.28x
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₹34560 – ₹41040
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8th CPC (Union Demands)
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2.86x – 3.25x
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₹51480 and above
The panel has also mention that it is not bound that to disclose routine progress reports in the public. The final multiplire will only be officially unveiled once the comprehensive report is finalised and presented to the Uniion Cabinet.
What is the expected timeline for implementation of 8th Pay Commission?
One the report is formally submitted and reviewed by the cabinet, the revised pay matrix dearness allowance (DA) adjust,ents and pension revisions will take official shape. The government has restated that the commission’s report will be submitted soon.
The stakeholders consultations continue across major employees hubs like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengluru. Employees are advaised to track official Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) notifications for further notification.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
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