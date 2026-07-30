8th Pay Commission: Finance Ministry Rules Out Progress Reports; What Will Be the Fitment Factor?

The Finance Ministry clarified in the Rajya Sabha that the 8th Pay Commission functions independently and is not required to share an interim progress report and is not bound to disclose the fitment factor consideration.

However, the Employee Unions demand a higher fitment factor up to 3.25x. The final multiplier and salary revisions will only be revealed once panel submits its official report.

The central government also confirmed that the panel functions with complete autonomy. Employees are eager to know how this impacts their long awaited salary hikes, timeline and fitment factor.

The Finance Ministry rules out progress reports

The finance ministry made it clear that the 8th Pay Commission is not required to share interim progress reports in Monsoon session of Parliament.

The labour union raised question on the finance ministry decision. Where government emphased that