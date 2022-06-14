Agnipath Recruitment Scheme For Defence Forces: All You Need To Know

The Government of India has unveiled the Agnipath Scheme recently which could be helpful in transforming the armed forces. It was unveiled by the Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh. It is aimed at providing a youthful profile to the Indian Armed Forces.

Rajnath Singh said, " under the Agnipath Scheme, Indian youngsters will be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as Agniveer." Take a look at the details of the Agnipath scheme below.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister approved an attractive recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the Armed Forces.



The scheme is called AGNIPATH and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

Who will the scheme affect?

The scheme will affect the Indian armed forces. Armed forces members would be called Agniveers.

What will be a major benefit?

The armed forces members working as Agniveers will have a good pay package and also an exit retirement package after a service of 4 years.

Significance of the Agnipath Scheme:

This scheme will be beneficial to slash the increasing hustle on the ballooning salary and pension bills of the armed forces, which costs 50% of the Government's defence budget.

The youth will also be released from the army if they do not wish to continue after 4 years.

The Agniveers would be given a good pay package and a retirement package after 4 years if they leave.

Lt General Anil Puri said, "Agniveer would be India's young protector. After being with us for 4 years, an Agniveer's resume and biodata will be very unique." He will stand out in the crowd with his attitude, skills and time he would have spent with us."

Agnipath Scheme: All You Need To Know

It is a pan-Indian merit-based recruitment scheme that enrols soldiers, airmen and sailors. The scheme provides an opportunity for the youth to serve in the regular cadre of the armed forces. All those selected will be called Agniveers The cadets will be recruited for 4 years of service duration including the training period. After the 4 years, 25% of the Agniveers will be retained for the full term of 15 years. The first 4 years will not be considered to give pensionary benefits. 75% of the soldiers who will retire in 4 years will be demobilized and exit with the Seva Nidhi package of INR 11-12 lakhs. It would be partly funded by the monthly contributions The skill certificates and bank loans would help them in their second careers.

What will be the salary of Agniveers?

The Agniveers will get a salary of INR 45000 per month. the age limit for recruitment will be 17.5 years to 21 years.

The salary will start with INR 30000 per month and after 4 years Agniveers can volunteer.

On completion of the engagement period of 4 years, 'Agniveers' will be paid one-time 'SevaNidhi' package which will be exempt from Income Tax. There shall be no entitlement to gratuity & pensionary benefits: Ministry of Defence

Agnipath Scheme: More In Detail

Under the Seva Nidhi Package, soldiers will get a yearly package of Rs 4.76 in the first year to Rs 6.92 in the fourth year. The allowances are as applicable. On the completion of four years of service, the yearly package will be around Rs 11.7 lakh including contribution and interest. Agniveers will contribute 30 per cent to monthly emoluments and a matching amount will be contributed by the government. It will all be exempted from income tax.

The three services chiefs had talked to and informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi two weeks ago about the scheme. The scheme would enable inducting soldiers into the security forces on a short-term basis. The scheme is being implemented by the Department of Military Affairs.

