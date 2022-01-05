Who Is Alka Mittal? All About ONGC's First Woman CMD- Biography 

ONGC has its first-ever woman Chairman and Managing Director, Alka Mittal. She was the director of Human Resources who took over the additional charge of CMD at the beginning of this week. Check Alka Mittal's complete biography below. Know about Alka Mittal's age, education, career, family and journey with ONGC below.

Alka Mittal has replaced Subhash Kumar who superannuated on the last day of 2021.

Dr. Alka Mittal, #ONGC Director (HR) conferred with Sustainable HR Leadership Award at 28th World HRD Conference 2020 at Mumbai for her contribution In the field of HR #HarKaamDeshKeNaam — Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) (@ONGC_) February 20, 2020

Alka Mittal Biography:

Alka Mittal would be serving as the CMD for the duration of six months till the new chairperson is appointed.

She is the second woman in the history of the country to head an oil company, the first being Nishi Vasudeva who headed Hindustan Petroleum.

Alka Mittal: Early Life, Education, Age, Family

Alka was born in 1965 and her current age is 56 years old. she has a Masters Degree in Economics and has is a Masters in Business Administration specialising in Human Resource Management. She has a PhD in Business/ Commerce, Corporate Governance from Jamia Milia Islamia, New Delhi

She is married and is also a mother of two daughters. She is a wonderful example for many as a working mother.

Alka Mittal: Career

Take a look at the table below to understand Alka Mittals Career. This table informs her career in ONGC holding board member positions.

Chairman Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd 01/2022–PRESENT Board Member Hindustan Petroleum Corp 06/2021–PRESENT Board Member ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals 08/2015–PRESENT Board Member Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd 11/2018–01/2022

The table below signifies her journey in her career:

Designation Company Duration Chairman/Managing Director Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd 01/2022–PRESENT Whole-Time Dir/Dir: Human Resources Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd 11/2018–01/2022 Chief Skill Development Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd UNKNOWN–11/2018 Graduate Trainee Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd 01/1985–UNKNOWN Group General Manager Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd Unknown data

Alka Mittal's Journey With ONGC:

As per the company’s website, Alka joined ONGC as a graduate trainee in 1985. She came on to the Board of Directors on November 27, 2019, and has been credited with the safe working environment for employees of the company, especially the women employees. She also introduced many umpteen programmes to upskill the large workforce of ONGC, especially women. She was also the head of skill development at ONGC. Her works involve implementing the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme while she was the CSD in Charge. It engaged more than 5000 employees across all ONGC work centres. She also worked as the Head of CSR at the corporate office of the company. She led the HR-ER functions in various capacities across many centres in 2009. The list of the centres includes Vadodara, Mumbai, Delhi, Jorhat. She also headed the corporate communications of ONGC for that period.

Alka won the Silver Stevie Award in the Woman of the Year category at the International Business Awards in 2021. She also received the Leadership of the Year Award at the Learning & Development Summit. In 2020, she also won the Most Admired Leader Award by the Forum for Emotional Intelligence Learning.

