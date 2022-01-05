Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

Who Is Alka Mittal? All About ONGC's First Woman CMD- Biography 

Check Alka Mittal's biography in the article below. Know all about her age, her education, her journey with ONGC being the first Woman CMD of the organization ever.
Created On: Jan 5, 2022 11:49 IST
Modified On: Jan 5, 2022 12:16 IST
Alka Mittal- Complete Biography
Alka Mittal- Complete Biography

ONGC has its first-ever woman Chairman and Managing Director, Alka Mittal. She was the director of Human Resources who took over the additional charge of CMD at the beginning of this week. Check Alka Mittal's complete biography below. Know about Alka Mittal's age, education, career, family and journey with ONGC below. 

Alka Mittal has replaced Subhash Kumar who superannuated on the last day of 2021. 

Alka Mittal Biography:

Alka Mittal would be serving as the CMD for the duration of six months till the new chairperson is appointed.

She is the second woman in the history of the country to head an oil company, the first being Nishi Vasudeva who headed Hindustan Petroleum. 

Alka Mittal: Early Life, Education, Age, Family

Alka was born in 1965 and her current age is 56 years old. she has a Masters Degree in Economics and has is a Masters in Business Administration specialising in Human Resource Management. She has a PhD in Business/ Commerce, Corporate Governance from Jamia Milia Islamia, New Delhi

She is married and is also a mother of two daughters. She is a wonderful example for many as a working mother.

Alka Mittal: Career

Take a look at the table below to understand Alka Mittals Career. This table informs her career in ONGC holding board member positions. 

Chairman

Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd

01/2022–PRESENT

Board Member

Hindustan Petroleum Corp

06/2021–PRESENT

Board Member

ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals

08/2015–PRESENT

Board Member

Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd

11/2018–01/2022

The table below signifies her journey in her career:

Designation Company Duration
Chairman/Managing Director Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd 01/2022–PRESENT
Whole-Time Dir/Dir: Human Resources Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd 11/2018–01/2022
Chief Skill Development Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd UNKNOWN–11/2018
Graduate Trainee Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd 01/1985–UNKNOWN
Group General Manager Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd Unknown data

Alka Mittal's Journey With ONGC:

  1. As per the company’s website, Alka joined ONGC as a graduate trainee in 1985. 
  2. She came on to the Board of Directors on November 27, 2019, and has been credited with the safe working environment for employees of the company, especially the women employees. 
  3. She also introduced many umpteen programmes to upskill the large workforce of ONGC, especially women.  She was also the head of skill development at ONGC. 
  4. Her works involve implementing the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme while she was the CSD in Charge. It engaged more than 5000 employees across all ONGC work centres. 
  5. She also worked as the Head of CSR at the corporate office of the company.
  6. She led the HR-ER functions in various capacities across many centres in 2009. The list of the centres includes Vadodara, Mumbai, Delhi, Jorhat. 
  7. She also headed the corporate communications of ONGC for that period. 

Alka won the Silver Stevie Award in the Woman of the Year category at the International Business Awards in 2021. She also received the Leadership of the Year Award at the Learning & Development Summit.  In 2020, she also won the Most Admired Leader Award by the Forum for Emotional Intelligence Learning. 

