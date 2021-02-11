All about India's first Geothermal Energy Power Plant Project in Ladakh

Why in News?

India is going to get its first geothermal power project in Ladakh. On February 7, 2021, an agreement for establishing the first It would help it tap the potential of natural geysers touching the Puga area which happens to be 170 km east of Leh. The project would be undertaken by ONGC.

Phases of the Power Plant

First Phase:

ONGC would drill upto 500 metres to tap the steam and hot sulphur water that spews out of the geysers. It would help in running the power plant with a capacity of one megawatt.

Second Phase:

Drilling would be a bit deeper to explore the potential of the thermal reservoir.

Third Phase:

A commercial plant would be set up in this phase. The estimated power supply would be of 250 MW.

MoUs signed between:

Union Territory of Ladakh

Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council- Leh

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Energy Centre

What is Geothermal Energy?

Thermal Energy is the energy that determines the temperature of the matter. Geothermal energy is present in the rocks and fluids beneath the earth. It is also found in the shallow ground to several miles below the surface of the Earth reaching upto Magma.

How is geothermal energy produced?

To produce the geothermally generated electricity, wells, 1.6 kilometres deep or more holes are drilled into underground reservoirs. These wells tap steam and hot water to drive the turbines. The turbines are in turn linked to electricity generators. The geothermal electricity production was done in Larderello Italy in 1904.

Types of Geothermal Power Plants:

Dry Steam Plants: It takes the steam out of fractures in the ground and uses it to directly drive a turbine.

Flash Plants: In this, they pull deep, high-pressure hot water into cooler low-pressure water. The steam then resulting from this process is used to drive the turbine.

Binary Plants: The hot water is passed by a secondary fluid with a lower boiling point than actual which makes it turn into vapour. This then drives the turbine.

Facts about Geothermal Energy:

Geothermal energy's largest producer is the United States. It is also generated in more than 20 countries. The largest of geothermal development in the world in the Geysers north of SanFransisco in California.

Potential Geothermal Reservoirs in India:

Puga- Ladakh Tatapani- Chhattisgarh Godavari Manikaran- Himachal Pradesh Bakreshwar- West Bengal Tuwa- Gujarat Unai- Maharashtra Jalgaon- Maharashtra Rajgor and Munger- Bihar

Benefits of the project:

It would be providing round the clock power supply in the territory Hot water from the spring would come handy for space heating Establishing hot swimming pools would be good as a tourist attraction Ladakh would be self-sustaining economy and it would emphasize the Government’s Vocal for Local calls. Establishment of this kind of plant would open new work avenues for locals.

The renewed focus is on the perpetual form of energy as it is considered to be extremely environment friendly and would lead to a carbon-neutral Ladakh.



