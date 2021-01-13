All about India's first Remote Monitoring System for Oil Refineries in Hyderabad

Why in News?

A remote monitoring centre has been established for Indian Oil Corporation in Hyderabad. Indian Oil Corporation happens to be the country's largest fuel retailer. It recently launched India's first remote monitoring system for oil refineries' turbines.

On the occasion, IOC Chairman S M Vaidya said, "this is the first time ever, such a multi-unit monitoring system in the country is being implemented by an Oil PSU in India."

About the Monitoring Centre and its features:

The Indian Oil Remote Monitoring and Operation Centre has been set up by BHEL- GE Gas Turbine Services which happens to be a joint venture of BHEL and Electric. It would be managing and analysing the operational data from 27 gas turbines at 8 Indian Oil Corporation refineries in India. The turbines are responsible for the power required in the oil refineries This technology generally referred to as Proactive Predictive Analytics-based Automated Anomaly Detection would only allow monitoring of the Gas Turbine Operational Data that flew in digitally from 27 turbines of the eight Indian Oil refineries round-the-clock in Hyderabad.

Significance

The project works on the vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Digital India It would also be helpful in proactive and preventive maintenance of gas turbines in Hyderabad. This analysis would be helpful in the detection and diagnosis of emerging issues relating to gas turbines before they become critical and triggers corrective actions. This will help avoid refinery process unit shutdowns. This multi-unit monitoring system is being implemented by a public sector undertaking dealing in oil. These systems are required to large and complex units like factories, power plants, airports etc which are automated at some level. The systems receive data from sensors, telemetry, programmed processes etc. As refinery takes a lot of energy itself, digitization can release some pressure, optimize the heat and bring down the cost.

Facts about Indian refineries

The refining capacity of India is 249.366 Metric tonne per annum and Indian oil is responsible for meeting 32% of India's demand Indian Oil Corporation happens to be the country's largest fuel retailer. In all, there are 23 refineries in India out of which 9 are managed by Indian Oil Corporation. There are only 3 private sector refineries belonging to Reliance and Essar. Take a look at the Indian Oil refineries of India in the Map below.

About Remote Monitoring System

The remote monitoring system was first operated in GEs Atlanta Analytical Centre in the USA. The facility at Hyderabad is India's first remote sensing monitoring system. It was decided to operate this out of Hyderabad as Data security clause and National Cyber Security Guidelines suggested so. The Indian oil refineries would evolve technically by the usage of remote sensing technology and this, in turn, would lead to maintaining Indian Oils superior quality.

