All you need to know about Yevgeniy Prigozhin walking away from Russia

This weekend, the founder of Wagner Group, Yevgeniy Prigozhin brought forward a mutiny opposite the Russian Ministry of Defense, thereby taking over the headquarters of Southern Military District, which is situated in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, prior to turning toward Moscow.

However, Yevgeniy Prigozhin put a halt on his advance sans any violent confrontation.

Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, first charged Yevgeniy Prigozhin with treason and then became convinced to drop the charges. Yevgeniy Prigozhin was set to go to Belarus.

Vladimir Putin letting Yevgeniy Prigozhin walk away



The Kremlin has guaranteed publicly the fact that Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the Wagner Group founder held the "word" of Putin that the former could leave the country safely, after he, very easily, had all the criminal charges dropped against him.

What may have helped in deciding to let the complete thing slide for the Russian President?

Well, as per some experts, Yevgeniy Prigozhin and his Wagner mercenaries came up to obtain control in Rostov in a very easy manner, which, perhaps has sabotaged the "strongman leader" image of the Russian President.

When Putin decided and vowed to go for "brutal" measures against the organizers of the coup, they easily walked away soon.

Not to miss, crowds of the Rostov residents that were in support of the Wagner fighters were seen cheering for them, and shaking hands with them, as seen in some filmed videos.

This is being seen as a factor to let the complete thing slide easily.

