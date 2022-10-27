Are you an Extrovert or Introvert? Take This Simple Personality Test

Are you an Extrovert or Introvert Quiz: We often hear people categorizing someone as introvert or extrovert. Exploring if an individual is introverted or extroverted goes deeper than the social aspects of his or her personality traits. A lot is taken into account in regard to his or her response to their environment. How introvert am I? Can introverts be outgoing? Am I an introvert or extrovert? Below, we have assembled a self-confidence quiz with a few questions each carrying 1 point. Answer the 10 questions below to know your results.

Personality Test: Are you an Extrovert or Introvert?

Q1. Would you be comfortable arriving alone at a party and enjoying yourself?

A: Yes, Definitely

B: No, I need a company to tag along with me.

Q2. Your friends are planning a night out. What are you most likely to do?

A: Yes, I would love to go. The more people, the more energy.

B: No, I would prefer to tuck myself in my bed with popcorn and Netflix.

Q3. Which is your go-to weekend?

A: Yes, a weekend filled with social gatherings and meeting people.

B: No, a weekend filled with zero social gatherings. Just me and my house.

Q4. After a huge social gathering or networking events, how do you feel?

A: Yes, charged for more events ahead. Quite a learning.

B: No, please cancel my next invite. I am tired and drained.

Q5. How do you feel about meeting new people?

A: Yes, it is exciting and fun.

B: No, it is draining and drilling.

Q6. If you meet someone for the first time, which is more likely your response?

A: Yes, I will easily start a conversation or get along with them.

B: No, I might do most of the listening as I am biting my tongue right now.

Q7. What does spending your free time looks like?

A: Hopping through parties and meeting new people.

B: Sharing a good conversation just with your best friend or family.

Q8. Are you the kind who would feel more productive in a:

A: Café

B: Home

Q9. What do you enjoy among these two:

A: Being the center of attention

B: Being in the background

Q10. You find talking to new people as:

A: Energizing, opportunity to learn more.

B: Draining, awkward, and time waste.

Scorecard: Are you an Extrovert or Introvert?

If you chose Option A between 8 to 10 times, you are an Extrovert!

Not afraid to take risks and explore new things

Find it fun to interact with new people and being a part of large crowds

Being alone is not scary to you but why miss out on the fun with groups

Energized and excited about big social events and festivals

Able to pull yourself a dazzling appearance in social settings or crowds

Not afraid to take up space, speak for yourself, and make new friends

Always up for an adventure or having fun around the town

Quick on coming up with talking points or expressing yourself freely

Maybe fierce looking or have a statement dressing style, confident, friendly

Be primarily interested in and concerned with the external world.

May sometimes be a good listener as well if working on personality development tips

If you chose Option B between 8 to 10 times, you are an Introvert!

May draw energy a lot from within

Prefer gatherings with close friends and family only

May think first than talk or act later

May find large social gatherings draining and tiring

May feel tired after large networking events

May be big on avoiding conflicts when possible

May listen to other more than speaking themselves

May enjoy along time to recharge after a tiring week

May find challenges in the outer world where Extroverts are favoured more

Tell us in comments: Are you an Introvert or Extrovert?

