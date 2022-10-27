Are you an Extrovert or Introvert? Take This Simple Personality Test
Are you an Extrovert or Introvert Quiz: We often hear people categorizing someone as introvert or extrovert. Exploring if an individual is introverted or extroverted goes deeper than the social aspects of his or her personality traits. A lot is taken into account in regard to his or her response to their environment. How introvert am I? Can introverts be outgoing? Am I an introvert or extrovert? Below, we have assembled a self-confidence quiz with a few questions each carrying 1 point. Answer the 10 questions below to know your results.
Personality Test: Are you an Extrovert or Introvert?
Q1. Would you be comfortable arriving alone at a party and enjoying yourself?
A: Yes, Definitely
B: No, I need a company to tag along with me.
Q2. Your friends are planning a night out. What are you most likely to do?
A: Yes, I would love to go. The more people, the more energy.
B: No, I would prefer to tuck myself in my bed with popcorn and Netflix.
Q3. Which is your go-to weekend?
A: Yes, a weekend filled with social gatherings and meeting people.
B: No, a weekend filled with zero social gatherings. Just me and my house.
Q4. After a huge social gathering or networking events, how do you feel?
A: Yes, charged for more events ahead. Quite a learning.
B: No, please cancel my next invite. I am tired and drained.
Q5. How do you feel about meeting new people?
A: Yes, it is exciting and fun.
B: No, it is draining and drilling.
Q6. If you meet someone for the first time, which is more likely your response?
A: Yes, I will easily start a conversation or get along with them.
B: No, I might do most of the listening as I am biting my tongue right now.
Q7. What does spending your free time looks like?
A: Hopping through parties and meeting new people.
B: Sharing a good conversation just with your best friend or family.
Q8. Are you the kind who would feel more productive in a:
A: Café
B: Home
Q9. What do you enjoy among these two:
A: Being the center of attention
B: Being in the background
Q10. You find talking to new people as:
A: Energizing, opportunity to learn more.
B: Draining, awkward, and time waste.
Scorecard: Are you an Extrovert or Introvert?
If you chose Option A between 8 to 10 times, you are an Extrovert!
- Not afraid to take risks and explore new things
- Find it fun to interact with new people and being a part of large crowds
- Being alone is not scary to you but why miss out on the fun with groups
- Energized and excited about big social events and festivals
- Able to pull yourself a dazzling appearance in social settings or crowds
- Not afraid to take up space, speak for yourself, and make new friends
- Always up for an adventure or having fun around the town
- Quick on coming up with talking points or expressing yourself freely
- Maybe fierce looking or have a statement dressing style, confident, friendly
- Be primarily interested in and concerned with the external world.
- May sometimes be a good listener as well if working on personality development tips
If you chose Option B between 8 to 10 times, you are an Introvert!
- May draw energy a lot from within
- Prefer gatherings with close friends and family only
- May think first than talk or act later
- May find large social gatherings draining and tiring
- May feel tired after large networking events
- May be big on avoiding conflicts when possible
- May listen to other more than speaking themselves
- May enjoy along time to recharge after a tiring week
- May find challenges in the outer world where Extroverts are favoured more
Tell us in comments: Are you an Introvert or Extrovert?
Check out more personality tests!
Also Read: How Confident Am I? Take This Simple Personality Test
Also Read: Birthday Personality Test: Your Day of Birth Reveals Your True Personality Traits
Also Read: Your Favorite Day of the Week Reveals Your True Personality Traits
Also Read: What Your Birth Date Says About Your Personality?
Also Read: Lipstick Color Personality Test: Your Favorite Lipstick Color Reveals Your True Personality Traits