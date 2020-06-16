What is Asymptomatic COVID-19?

COVID-19 was first identified in Wuhan, China and is now a pandemic globally. Scientists around the globe are working day and night to get a better understanding of the highly contagious COVID-19. The novel virus can be directly transmitted from one person to another through direct contact, droplets of saliva or sneeze while coughing or sneezing. However, a group of scientists are of the view that COVID-19 can be transmitted from asymptomatic carriers too.

Coronavirus (COVID-19): Origin, Symptoms and Types

Who are asymptomatic carriers?

Asymptomatic carriers are those who are infected by the novel virus but do not develop any symptoms or feel sick. As per WHO, asymptomatic carriers can spread coronavirus but the extent of transmission is unknown.

Who are pre-symptomatic carriers?

Pre-symptomatic carriers are those who do not show the symptoms in the early stages of the infection but develops them later on.

Who are symptomatic carriers?

Symptomatic carriers are those who develop symptoms within 14 days of getting infected.

What is COVID-19?

COVID-19 or coronavirus disease is caused by SARS-CoV-2 which is a new type of virus and was first identified in late 2019 in China. As per the data compiled by WHO, 80% of the patients show mild symptoms, 13% of the patients show severe symptoms while the remaining 6% show critical symptoms.

Types of COVID-19 carriers

There are three types of COVID-19 carriers. These are as follows:

1- Symptomatic

2- Asymptomatic

3- Pre-symptomatic

Symptoms of COVID-19

People infected with COVID-19 may show some common symptoms like fever, fatigue and dry cough. Many people have also reported aches and pains, runny nose, sore throat, shortness of breath, loss of smell or taste and diarrhoea. However, in critical cases, COVID-19 can cause pneumonia or multiple-organ failure and may lead to death.

World Health Organization or WHO recommends frequently washing hands with soap, covering mouth while coughing and sneezing. In addition to this, observe good personal hygiene.

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19): Frequently Asked Questions