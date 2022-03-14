BAFTA Awards 2022: Check the complete list of Winners

BAFTA Awards 2022: The awards ceremony took place on Sunday (March 13th, 2022), and The Power of the Dog was named best picture. Jane Campion, a filmmaker from New Zealand, was named best director for "The Power of Dog." She became the third woman to win the prize in its seven-decade history of awards. In 2021, the awards ceremony was conducted online, in which only the presenters and the hosts were available in person. This year, the award ceremony took place at London's Royal Albert Hall. The show was opened by the British Film Academy chairman, Krishnendu Majumdar, and hosted by Australian actor-comedian Rebel Wilson.

The show came up with the glitz, with 85-year-old diva Shirley Bassey and a live orchestra performing "Diamonds Are Forever" to mark the 60th anniversary of the James Bond films, which are Britain's most successful movie export. From 11 nominations, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, a space epic set on a desert planet, took five trophies. Check below for the complete list of winners.

Congrats to all of our winners tonight! ✨ Take a look at the full list here: https://t.co/aMXnte6tLd #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/WT1XYLKV7R — BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 13, 2022

⚡️ The journey of the EE BAFTA Rising Star 2022 https://t.co/mhQJ4alROH #EEBAFTAs — BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 13, 2022

Winners of the BAFTA Awards 2022

Category Name Best Film The Power of The Dog Outstanding British Film Belfast Director Jane Campion for the film The Power of The Dog Leading Actor Will Smith, King Richard Leading Actress Joanna Scanlan, After Love Supporting Actor Troy Kotsur, CODA Supporting Actress Ariana DeBose, West Side Story EE Rising Star Award Lashana Lynch Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer The Harder they fall, Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director) (also written by Boaz Yakin) Original Screenplay Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson Adapted Screenplay CODA, Sian Heder Film Not in the English Language Drive My Car Cinematography Greig Fraser, Dune Editing No Time to Die Production Design Dune Costume Design Cruella Sound Dune Casting West Side Story Special Visual Effects Dune Makeup and Hair The Eyes of Tammy Faye Animated Film Encanto British Short Film The Black Cop British Short Animation Do Not Feed the Pigeons Documentary Summer of Soul

BAFTA Awards 2022: Key Facts

- Lead acting trophies went to Hollywood star Will Smith and British performer Joanna Scanlan.

- This year, The Power of the Dog won the best film and best director awards.

Scanlan, best known as the star of the satirical TV political comedy The Thick of It, said, "The prize would open doors." She further said, "I hope I get a really exciting, chunky short film and also a Bond audition."

- The outstanding British film award was won by Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical Belfast. It is a story of a childhood overshadowed by Northern Ireland's violent Troubles.

- The best-supporting actress award was won by Ariana DeBose for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s lavish musical West Side Story.

- The supporting actor award was won by Troy Kotsur for CODA. In this, he played the role of the deaf father of a hearing daughter.

- The Rising Star Award was won by Lashana Lynch. She made a splash as a double-0 agent in the Bond thriller No Time To Die. This is the only category chosen by public vote.

- The best prize for editing was also won by No Time to Die.

- The best film not in English award was won by Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Oscar-nominated drama, Drive My Car.

- The best-animated feature was won by Encanto. It is the story of a Columbian clan with magical powers.

- The best documentary award was won by the 1960s Harlem music extravaganza, Summer of Soul.

- The Adapted Screenplay award was won by Sian Heder's CODA.

READ| Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2022 Winners: Here's the complete list