What is 'Bags on Wheels' service by the Indian Railways?

Indian Railways to launch 'Bags on Wheels' Service to carry luggage to the railway station or back to your homes. In a first, the Delhi division has announced the launch of this service for the Railway passengers in India.

"The service will enhance the scope of earning for Railways with straightaway Non-Fare Revenue of Rs 50 lakh per annum along with 10 per cent revenue sharing for the period of one year," according to Railways.

Key Highlights:

1- The app-based service will be initially rolled out for passengers boarding from New Delhi, Delhi Junction, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi Cantt., Delhi Sarao Rohilla, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon.

2- The contract under the 'New Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme' (NINFRIS) initiative has been allotted to a private firm.

3- The charges would depend on several factors such as weight, the quantity of the luggage and distance to be covered.

4- The BOW app will be available for both the platforms-- Android and iOS users.

5- Door-to-door service will be provided to the passengers for smooth and hassle-free handling of the luggage.

How will this service work?

As per the Railways, the passengers can avail of the service using the soon to be launched BOW app. The passengers can choose whether they want the luggage to be carried to train coaches or from train coaches to home. The USP of this service is that the luggage would be delivered prior to the departure of the train and passengers can have a seamless travelling experience.

Who will benefit the most from the service?

1- The service will be a boon to the senior citizens of the country.

2- It will also help those who wish to relocate to different cities.

3- The scheme will also help the differently-abled and women passengers travelling alone.

