Railways to begin contactless ticketing with QR codes amid COVID-19 pandemic: Here's all you need to know

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Railways is planning to begin a contactless ticketing system with QR code enabled ticket for contactless entry to the stations and trains on the lines of airports.

Ticket examiners starts checking tickets by scanning QR codes printed on tickets under Moradabad division of Northern Railway zone, in order to reduce human-to-human contact in view of #COVID19 pandemic. Divisional Manager Tarun Prakash says, "Initiative was launched on July 22." pic.twitter.com/4QVta3Ckw0 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 23, 2020

For this purpose, a revamped IRCTC website is expected to launch next month, i.e., August. The revamped website will give suggestions for alternative trains with the help of AI, along with other services.

VK Yadav, Railway Board Chairman stated that the Railways have introduced a QR code system which will be given on tickets. If one buys online the code will be given on the ticket, even on window tickets, an SMS will be generated and sent on the mobile phone which will have a link and it will show the QR code when the link is touched.

He further stated that the TTE at stations or on trains who either with their handheld equipment or on their mobile phones will be able to scan the code and immediately capture details of the passengers. As of now, it is impossible to shift completely to paperless ticketing across stations as many passengers still do not have access to smartphones.

As per the Railway Board Chairman, nearly 85% of railway tickets are being booked online. Railways have already begun using QR code scanning at Prayagraj and Moradabad Divisions.

How to book tickets online through QR Codes?

To book tickets online through QR Codes, follow the below-listed steps:

1- Download the UTS app from the Google Play Store.

2- Enter the credentials as asked and complete the registration process.

3- Now enter the credentials to log in.

4- Once logged in, search for 'Book Ticket' option and choose QR booking. Now scan the QR code provided at the station premises and select the destination along with other details. Once the mandatory information is provided, the ticket will be booked.

