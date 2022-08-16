What is Bal Aadhaar? UIDAI enrolls over 79 lakh children under Bal Aadhaar initiative

Bal Aadhaar Update: The Unique Identification Authority (UIDAI) has enrolled more than 79 lakh children between the age of 0-5 years under the Bal Aadhaar initiative. This is a part of the renewed effort to reach out to more children in the mentioned age group and help parents and children avail multiple benefits. Bal Aadhaar registration is also progressing very well with an increased speed across the country. While 2.64 crore children in the 0-5 age group had Bal Aadhaar by the end of March 31, 2022, this number has only increased to 3.43 crores by the end of July 2022. Overall, the Aadhaar Card saturation at present is around 94%. Among adults, it is almost 100 percent. Aadhaar has now become a catalyst of both, ease of living and ease of doing business.

Learn more about Bal Aadhaar, the steps to apply it, and why the document is significant.

What is Bal Aadhaar?

Bal Aadhaar is a blue-colored variant of the Aadhaar Card which is issued for children below the age of 5 years. For Bal Aadhaar, no biometric details are required for children below the age of 5 years. However, when a child reaches the age of 5 years, a mandatory biometric update is required.

Bal Aadhaar is issued to children in the age group of 0-5 years. Collection of biometrics (fingerprints and iris) is a key feature in issuing the Aadhaar as the same is required to establish the uniqueness based on de-duplication of these biometrics.

However, for the Aadhaar enrolment of children in the age group of 0-5 years under Bal Aadhaar, these biometrics are not collected.

#AadhaarForMyChild

Your #Aadhaar along with the child's #birth certificate or the discharge slip you received from the hospital is enough to enroll your child for Aadhaar.

List of other documents that may be used for the child's #enrolment: https://t.co/BeqUA0pkqL #KidsAadhaar pic.twitter.com/lNsGIDHMSU — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 28, 2022

Bal Aadhaar: Is biometric required for Bal Aadhaar?

Biometrics are not developed for children below the age of 5 years, as a result, biometric information such as fingerprints and iris scans are not included in the child’s Aadhaar data. Biometrics must be updated once the child reaches the age of 5.

Bal Aadhaar: How to register Online?

Visit the official website of UIDAI Click on Aadhaar Card Registration link Enter the asked details such as the Child’s name, parent’s contact number, email id etc. Provide the demographic details such as the locality, residential address, district, state, etc. Click on the fix appointment tab and set a date for registering for an Aadhaar Card. The applicant can proceed with an enrolling process by selecting the nearest enrollment center. Visit the nearest Aadhaar Card enrolment center Submit the Aadhaar form along with a birth certificate and aadhaar card of a parent The parent’s Aadhaar Card information and mobile number must be provided. Following the verification process, the child’s photograph will be take. Children under the age of 5 will not have their biometric taken. If the child is five years old or older, a photograph or biometric data such as an iris scan and fingerprints will be taken. Save the acknowledgement slip that was given at the center for future reference.

What is the difference between Bal Aadhaar and Normal Aadhaar?

To differentiate the Bal Aadhaar from Normal Aadhaar, it is issued in Blue color with a remark that this is valid till the child attains the age of 5 years. On attaining the age of 5 years, the child is required to furnish his or her biometrics at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra to complete a process called Mandatory Biometric Update (BMU).

Bal Aadhaar: What are the benefits?

For the kids below the age of 5 years, Bal Aadhaar can be used as identity proof while traveling in railways and flights or while staying in hotels. The kids with Bal Aadhaar are also entitled to government-subsidized schemes. Most schools insist on producing a child’s Aadhaar card for the school admission process. Indian Government has made it mandatory for the children to receive benefits of the mid-day meal facility. This move has helped to save a huge amount of subsidies meant for the poor children and also helps the government to remove fake students.

Bal Aadhaar: List of documents required