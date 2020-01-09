List of Appointments in Public & Private Sector Banks: 2019

In the year 2019, many appointments were made in the public as well as in the private sector banks. Several banks got new CEOs and MDs. Wondering who are these people? Don’t worry we have listed below these people for you with their positions and the name of the banks. We have also stated the difference between public and private sector banks.

Amitabh Choudhary New MD and CEO of Axis Bank Ravneet Gill MD & CEO of Private sector lender Yes Bank. Ajai Kumar Interim CEO of Yes Bank till the new CEO Ravneet Gill joins the lender P.V.Bharathi MD and CEO of Corporation Bank Rakesh Makhija New Chairman of Axis Bank Ravneet Gill MD and CEO of Yes Bank R A Sankara Narayanan MD & CEO of Canara Bank Vijay Chandhok MD and CEO of ICICI Securities Nitin Chugh MD & CEO of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Kaushik Shaparia CEO for Deutsche Bank India Rajesh Kumar Yaduvanshi Executive Director of PNB Karnam Sekar MD and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank R.Gandhi Additional Director of Yes Bank Rakesh Makhija Chairman of Axis Bank N S Vishwanathan RBI deputy governor Anshula Kant MD and CFO of World Bank Sarada Kumar Hota MD of National Housing Bank Samuel Joseph Jebaraj IDBI Bank Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Jasneet Bachal Chief Marketing Officer of the Yes bank Anita Pai Chief Operating Officer of the Yes Bank SS Mallikarjuna Rao Managing Director(MD)and Chief Executive of the Punjab National Bank(PNB) Jai Bhagwan Bhoria New Administrator for PMC Bank Sumant Kathpalia New MD & CEO of Induslnd Bank Amit Talgeri Chief Risk Officer (CRO) of Axis Bank

What are Public Sector Banks?

Public sector banks are the banks whose ownership lies with the government. There are 12 public sector banks in India. Example: State Bank of India (SBI).



List of Public Sector Banks in India

With Government shareholding percentage, as of April 1, 2019

Bank of Baroda (63.74%) Bank of India (87.0535%) Bank of Maharashtra (87.01%) Central Bank of India (88.02%) Indian Overseas Bank (91%) Punjab & Sind Bank (79.62%) State Bank of India (61.00%) UCO Bank (93.29%)

Merged Public Sector Banks

Canara Bank (72.55%) - Syndicate Bank (81.23%) Indian Bank (81.73%) - Allahabad Bank (79.41%) Punjab National Bank (70.22%) -Oriental Bank of Commerce (77.23%) - United Bank of India (92.25%) Union Bank of India (67.43%) - Andhra Bank (84.83%) - Corporation Bank (84.96%)

Read: Banking Merger in India: Meaning and Benefits

What are Private Sector Banks?

Private sector banks are the banks whose majority stakes are held by the individuals and the corporations. There are 21 private sector banks in India. Example: Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India (ICICI).

Private Sector Banks in India

Catholic Syrian Bank City Union Bank Dhanlaxmi Bank Federal Bank Jammu and Kashmir Bank Karnataka Bank Karur Vysya Bank Kotak Mahindra Bank Lakshmi Vilas Bank Nainital Bank RBL Bank South Indian Bank Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited Axis Bank HDFC Bank DCB Bank Ltd. ICICI Bank IndusInd Bank Yes Bank IDFC Bank Bandhan Bank

So, these were the members appointed on various positions in public as well as private sector banks. This list will prove to be fruitful to you as these names can be asked in various competitive exams.