List of Appointments in Public & Private Sector Banks: 2019

In 2019, many appointments were made in the public as well as in the private sector banks. In this article, we have listed the names as well as the positions of the people who were appointed in the banking sector in different positions in 2019. 
Jan 9, 2020 18:44 IST
Bank Appointments 2019
In the year 2019, many appointments were made in the public as well as in the private sector banks. Several banks got new CEOs and MDs. Wondering who are these people? Don’t worry we have listed below these people for you with their positions and the name of the banks. We have also stated the difference between public and private sector banks. 

Amitabh Choudhary

New MD and CEO of Axis Bank

Ravneet Gill

MD & CEO of Private sector lender Yes Bank.

Ajai Kumar

Interim CEO of Yes Bank till the new CEO Ravneet Gill joins the lender

P.V.Bharathi

MD and CEO of Corporation Bank

Rakesh Makhija

New Chairman of Axis Bank

Ravneet Gill

MD and CEO of Yes Bank

R A Sankara Narayanan

MD & CEO of Canara Bank

Vijay Chandhok 

MD and CEO of ICICI Securities

Nitin Chugh

MD & CEO of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Kaushik Shaparia

CEO for Deutsche Bank India

Rajesh Kumar Yaduvanshi

Executive Director of PNB

Karnam Sekar

MD and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank

R.Gandhi

Additional Director of Yes Bank

Rakesh Makhija

Chairman of Axis Bank

N S Vishwanathan

RBI deputy governor

Anshula Kant

MD and CFO of World Bank

Sarada Kumar Hota 

MD of National Housing Bank

Samuel Joseph Jebaraj

IDBI Bank Deputy Managing Director (DMD)

Jasneet Bachal

Chief Marketing Officer of the Yes bank

Anita Pai 

Chief Operating Officer of  the Yes Bank

SS Mallikarjuna Rao

Managing Director(MD)and Chief Executive of the Punjab National Bank(PNB)

Jai Bhagwan Bhoria

New Administrator for PMC Bank

Sumant Kathpalia

New MD & CEO of Induslnd Bank

Amit Talgeri

Chief Risk Officer (CRO) of Axis Bank

What are Public Sector Banks? 

Public sector banks are the banks whose ownership lies with the government. There are 12 public sector banks in India. Example: State Bank of India (SBI). 

List of Public Sector Banks in India 

With Government shareholding percentage, as of April 1, 2019

  1.  Bank of Baroda (63.74%)
  2. Bank of India (87.0535%)
  3. Bank of Maharashtra (87.01%)
  4. Central Bank of India (88.02%)
  5. Indian Overseas Bank (91%)
  6. Punjab & Sind Bank (79.62%)
  7. State Bank of India (61.00%)
  8. UCO Bank (93.29%)

Merged Public Sector Banks

  1. Canara Bank (72.55%) - Syndicate Bank (81.23%)
  2. Indian Bank (81.73%) - Allahabad Bank (79.41%)
  3. Punjab National Bank (70.22%) -Oriental Bank of Commerce (77.23%) - United Bank of India (92.25%)
  4. Union Bank of India (67.43%) - Andhra Bank (84.83%) - Corporation Bank (84.96%)

What are Private Sector Banks? 

Private sector banks are the banks whose majority stakes are held by the individuals and the corporations. There are 21 private sector banks in India. Example:  Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India (ICICI). 

Private Sector Banks in India

  1. Catholic Syrian Bank
  2. City Union Bank
  3. Dhanlaxmi Bank
  4. Federal Bank
  5. Jammu and Kashmir Bank
  6. Karnataka Bank
  7. Karur Vysya Bank
  8. Kotak Mahindra Bank
  9. Lakshmi Vilas Bank
  10. Nainital Bank
  11. RBL Bank
  12. South Indian Bank
  13. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited
  14. Axis Bank
  15. HDFC Bank
  16. DCB Bank Ltd.
  17. ICICI Bank
  18. IndusInd Bank
  19. Yes Bank
  20. IDFC Bank
  21. Bandhan Bank

So, these were the members appointed on various positions in public as well as private sector banks. This list will prove to be fruitful to you as these names can be asked in various competitive exams. 