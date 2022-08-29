Bank Holidays in September 2022: Full List here

Bank Holidays in September 2022: Banks will remain closed for a total of 13 days in India in the month of September. As per the list of bank holidays in September 2022 released by the Reserve Bank of India, the banks in different regions of the country will remain closed on account of festivals and for the second/fourth Saturdays and Sundays. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays in September 2022 will not necessarily impact their functioning all over the country as only the particular regions where the festival is celebrated will have a closed branch.

A full list of Bank Holidays in September 2022 is given below along with the regions, dates and the occasion or festival due to which the banks will be closed.

Bank Holidays in September 2022

The leaves in Banks in September mentioned below is under the Negotiable Instruments Act:

Date

Occasion

Region

September 1 (Thursday)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2nd Day

Panaji

September 6 (Tuesday)

Karma Puja

Ranchi

September 7 (Wednesday)

First Onam

Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 8 (Thursday)

Thiruvonam

Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 9 (Friday)

Indrajatra

Gangtok

September 10 (Saturday)

Sree Naravana Guru Javanthi

Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 21 (Wednesday)

Sree Narayan Guru Samadhi

Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 26 (Monday)

Navtatri Sthapna

Jaipur

Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi

Imphal

Bank holidays in September 2022 on Weekend

Date

Day

September 4

First Sunday

September 10

Second Saturday

September 11

Second Sunday

September 18

Third Sunday

September 24

Fourth Saturday

September 25

Fourth Sunday

Calendar of Holidays in September 2022: Why is it important?

The Bank Holiday Calendar in September 2022 is important for all classes of people in India. The synchronized calendar will be useful in organizing vacation days. It will also be beneficial for the working professionals who only get time to visit the banks on the weekends or on a particular day of leaves.

FAQ

How many days Banks are closed in September 2022?

In September 2022, Banks are closed for around 13 to 14 days.

Who issues the Bank Holidays 2022 list?

Bank Holidays List in September 2022 is released by the Reserve Bank of India.

Banks are closed on how many weekends in September 2022?

Banks will be closed on a total of 6 weekends.

Is September 10 a holiday in Banks in Delhi?

September 10, which is also the second Saturday of the month, will be a holiday in Delhi.
