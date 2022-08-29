Bank Holidays in September 2022: Full List here

Bank Holidays in September 2022: Banks will remain closed for a total of 13 days in India in the month of September. As per the list of bank holidays in September 2022 released by the Reserve Bank of India, the banks in different regions of the country will remain closed on account of festivals and for the second/fourth Saturdays and Sundays. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays in September 2022 will not necessarily impact their functioning all over the country as only the particular regions where the festival is celebrated will have a closed branch.

A full list of Bank Holidays in September 2022 is given below along with the regions, dates and the occasion or festival due to which the banks will be closed.

Bank Holidays in September 2022

The leaves in Banks in September mentioned below is under the Negotiable Instruments Act:

Date Occasion Region September 1 (Thursday) Ganesh Chaturthi 2nd Day Panaji September 6 (Tuesday) Karma Puja Ranchi September 7 (Wednesday) First Onam Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram September 8 (Thursday) Thiruvonam Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram September 9 (Friday) Indrajatra Gangtok September 10 (Saturday) Sree Naravana Guru Javanthi Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram September 21 (Wednesday) Sree Narayan Guru Samadhi Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram September 26 (Monday) Navtatri Sthapna Jaipur Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi Imphal

Bank holidays in September 2022 on Weekend

Date Day September 4 First Sunday September 10 Second Saturday September 11 Second Sunday September 18 Third Sunday September 24 Fourth Saturday September 25 Fourth Sunday

Calendar of Holidays in September 2022: Why is it important?

The Bank Holiday Calendar in September 2022 is important for all classes of people in India. The synchronized calendar will be useful in organizing vacation days. It will also be beneficial for the working professionals who only get time to visit the banks on the weekends or on a particular day of leaves.

