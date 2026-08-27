Which River Caused the Nepal Flood? Check Its Origin, Geographic Source, Tributaries, Major Places & Importance

On August 26, 2026, a significant flash flood occurred in Rasuwa district in Nepal when a sudden surge came from the Tibet side into the Bhotekoshi River.

The flood had a great impact on areas like Timure, Syabrubesi and then flooded the Trishuli river system.

The initial investigations suggest that the sudden flooding was due mainly to an ice and rock avalanche and a brief retardation of river flow.

Bhotekoshi River

The Bhotekoshi River is a river of the Himalayas which runs through Tibet, China and northern Nepal.

The term “Bhote Koshi”, literally translated as “river from Tibet”, refers generally to the river from Tibet.

Fast-moving mountain stream. It flows through the steep valleys and is fed by water from snow, glaciers and mountain streams.

The river also forms a part of a greater river system called Trishuli river system in Rasuwa region. Its water goes through northern Nepal and then passes through the Trishuli and then the Narayani.