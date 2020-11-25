Bhubaneswar became the first Indian city to get an ISO 9001:2015 Certification: All you need to know

The capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar became the first Indian city to get an ISO (International Organization for Standardization) 9001:2015 Certification for 'Faecal Sludge and Septage Management (FSSM) services'. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) was the first civic body to implement FSSM regulations in the State.

Key Highlights:

1- As per the officials, 29 private cesspool vehicles along with BMC cesspool vehicles facilitated FSSM services in all the 67 wards of the city.

2- Bhubaneswar has an efficient 75 KLD Septage Treatment Plant which has maintained the consistency of more than 100% utilization for last one year.

3- BMC also partnered with the Centre for Advocacy and Research for the purpose and is offering the service at `492 per trip in slum areas and `900 in non-slum areas

4- As per BMC, the city became totally sanitized, healthy and liveable. Also, the Onsite Sanitation Services has been improved to achieve optimum public health and maintain ecological integrity with special focus on the poor.

Do you know? 1- ISO 9001:2015 is a company level certification based on the standard published by the International Organization for Standardization titled "Quality management systems-Requirements". 2- Jhenaidah is the first city in the world to get ISO 9001:2015 certification. Bhubaneswar is the second city in the world and first in India to get ISO 9001:2015 certification. 3- Chief Minister of Odisha: Naveen Patnaik; Governor of Odisha: Ganeshi Lal

National Policy on Faecal Sludge and Septage Management (FSSM):

In February 2017, the National Policy on Faecal Sludge and Septage Management (FSSM) was launched by the Ministry of Urban Development, GOI. It is in line with Prime Minister Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and is a part of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) Scheme.

Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) The Government of India has launched the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) to provide basic civic amenities such as water supply, sewerage, urban transport, parks to improve the quality of life for all, especially for the poor and the disadvantaged.

Aim of FSSM

The aim of FSSM is to facilitate the citywide implementation of safe and sustainable sanitation in each and every household, street, town and city.

Features of FSSM:

1- Every State Government will frame guidelines, objectives, timelines and implementation plans to address septage management which are to be implemented by the Urban Local Bodies (UBL).

2- The Central Government may fund FSM projects as part of its urban development schemes and programs.

3- Involvement of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) to raise adequate financing and sustainability of FSSM projects.

4- The treatment plan is designed so that it can handle the faecal waste generated for the next 7 years.

