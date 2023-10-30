Analysis

Biggest Wins by Runs in ODI World Cup till 2023

Biggest Wins by Runs in ODI World Cup: Check here the list of the highest wins by runs, by wickets, and by balls remaining in the history of the cricket World Cup.
World Cup Biggest Wins: The ICC ODI World Cup is the most prestigious cricket tournament on the planet, and as such, fans tend to have a ton of expectations from each season. The World Cup returned in 2023 after four years and has already surpassed all expectations.

Many records, some of which were deemed impossible to break, have been smashed by players. Some records that have been standing for decades have been broken twice. The highest team score, most successful run chase, most centuries and fastest hundreds are just some of the World Cup records that have been overpassed so far.

Today, we take a look at another huge record that was recently conquered by the Australian team. In match 24, Australia defeated the Netherlands by 309 runs and registered the biggest win in World Cup history. This record can also be looked at from the opposite perspective as the biggest defeat in the World Cup.

You can check below the biggest wins by runs in the ODI World Cup till 2023, along with the highest wins by wickets and balls remaining.

  • Australia’s recent win over the Netherlands in the 2023 ICC World Cup was the biggest in the history of the tournament.
  • Australia gave a target of 400 batting first, but Netherlands was bowled out for 90 runs in 21 overs.
  • The previous record was also held by Australia, who beat Afghanistan by 275 runs in the 2015 World Cup.

Winner

Margin

Target

Overs

Max

Opposition

Match Date

Australia

309 runs

400

21.0

50.0

Netherlands

25 Oct 2023

Australia

275 runs

418

37.3

50.0

Afghanistan

4 Mar 2015

India

257 runs

414

43.1

50.0

Bermuda

19 Mar 2007

South Africa

257 runs

409

33.1

50.0

West Indies

27 Feb 2015

Australia

256 runs

302

14.0

50.0

Namibia

27 Feb 2003

Sri Lanka

243 runs

322

24.4

50.0

Bermuda

15 Mar 2007

South Africa

231 runs

352

34.5

50.0

Netherlands

3 Mar 2011

Australia

229 runs

359

26.5

50.0

Netherlands

18 Mar 2007

South Africa

229 runs

400

22.0

50.0

England

21 Oct 2023

South Africa

221 runs

354

40.0

40.0

Netherlands

16 Mar 2007

Australia

215 runs

349

25.5

50.0

New Zealand

20 Apr 2007

West Indies

215 runs

331

31.3

50.0

Netherlands

28 Feb 2011

Sri Lanka

210 runs

333

36.5

50.0

Canada

20 Feb 2011

South Africa

206 runs

285

28.0

50.0

Bangladesh

19 Mar 2011

Pakistan

205 runs

318

33.1

50.0

Kenya

23 Feb 2011

Australia

203 runs

335

40.1

50.0

Scotland

14 Mar 2007

England

202 runs

335

60.0

60.0

India

7 Jun 1975

South Africa

201 runs

412

45.0

50.0

Ireland

3 Mar 2015

Biggest Wins by Wickets in ICC World Cup

  • The highest win in the World Cup by wickets margin was registered by India in 1975. The games were of 60 overs back then, but India’s record of defeating East Africa by 10 wickets with 181 balls remaining is impressive nonetheless.
  • In the 50-over games, West Indies is the record holder. West Indies beat Pakistan in the 1992 World Cup by 10 wickets, chasing the target of 221 in 46.5 overs.

Winner

Margin

Balls Rem

Target

Overs

Max

Opposition

Match Date

India

10 wickets

181

121

29.5

60.0

East Africa

11 Jun 1975

West Indies

10 wickets

89

172

45.1

60.0

Zimbabwe

20 Jun 1983

West Indies

10 wickets

19

221

46.5

50.0

Pakistan

23 Feb 1992

South Africa

10 wickets

172

141

21.2

50.0

Kenya

12 Feb 2003

Sri Lanka

10 wickets

173

125

21.1

50.0

Bangladesh

14 Feb 2003

South Africa

10 wickets

228

109

12.0

50.0

Bangladesh

22 Feb 2003

Australia

10 wickets

49

105

13.5

22.0

Bangladesh

31 Mar 2007

New Zealand

10 wickets

252

70

8.0

50.0

Kenya

20 Feb 2011

New Zealand

10 wickets

99

163

33.3

50.0

Zimbabwe

4 Mar 2011

Pakistan

10 wickets

175

113

20.5

50.0

West Indies

23 Mar 2011

Sri Lanka

10 wickets

63

230

39.3

50.0

England

26 Mar 2011

New Zealand

10 wickets

203

137

16.1

50.0

Sri Lanka

1 Jun 2019

West Indies

9 wickets

236

87

20.4

60.0

Sri Lanka

7 Jun 1975

West Indies

9 wickets

51

191

51.3

60.0

India

9 Jun 1979

New Zealand

9 wickets

74

190

47.4

60.0

Sri Lanka

9 Jun 1979

England

9 wickets

215

137

24.1

60.0

Sri Lanka

20 Jun 1983

Biggest Wins by Balls Remaining in the World Cup

  • The biggest wins by balls remaining in the ICC Cricket World Cup came against Canada, first by England in 1979 and then by Sri Lanka in 2003.
  • England chased Canada’s measly target of 46 in just 13.5 overs.
  • Sri Lanka also defeated Canada by 272 runs.

Winner

Margin

Balls Remaining

Target

Overs

Max

Opposition

Match Date

England

8 wickets

277

46

13.5

60.0

Canada

13 Jun 1979

Sri Lanka

9 wickets

272

37

4.4

50.0

Canada

19 Feb 2003

New Zealand

10 wickets

252

70

8.0

50.0

Kenya

20 Feb 2011

Sri Lanka

8 wickets

240

78

10.0

50.0

Ireland

18 Apr 2007

West Indies

8 wickets

239

69

10.1

50.0

Scotland

27 May 1999

West Indies

9 wickets

236

87

20.4

60.0

Sri Lanka

7 Jun 1975

South Africa

10 wickets

228

109

12.0

50.0

Bangladesh

22 Feb 2003

Australia

9 wickets

226

92

12.2

50.0

Ireland

13 Apr 2007

West Indies

9 wickets

226

59

12.2

50.0

Bangladesh

4 Mar 2011

New Zealand

8 wickets

226

124

12.2

50.0

England

20 Feb 2015

West Indies

7 wickets

218

106

13.4

50.0

Pakistan

31 May 2019

England

9 wickets

215

137

24.1

60.0

Sri Lanka

20 Jun 1983

Australia

7 wickets

208

131

15.2

50.0

Scotland

14 Mar 2015

Australia

7 wickets

204

106

26.0

60.0

Canada

16 Jun 1979

New Zealand

10 wickets

203

137

16.1

50.0

Sri Lanka

1 Jun 2019

New Zealand

6 wickets

193

122

17.5

50.0

Scotland

31 May 1999

South Africa

9 wickets

192

134

18.0

50.0

Sri Lanka

18 Mar 2015

 
