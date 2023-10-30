World Cup Biggest Wins: The ICC ODI World Cup is the most prestigious cricket tournament on the planet, and as such, fans tend to have a ton of expectations from each season. The World Cup returned in 2023 after four years and has already surpassed all expectations.

Many records, some of which were deemed impossible to break, have been smashed by players. Some records that have been standing for decades have been broken twice. The highest team score, most successful run chase, most centuries and fastest hundreds are just some of the World Cup records that have been overpassed so far.

Today, we take a look at another huge record that was recently conquered by the Australian team. In match 24, Australia defeated the Netherlands by 309 runs and registered the biggest win in World Cup history. This record can also be looked at from the opposite perspective as the biggest defeat in the World Cup.

You can check below the biggest wins by runs in the ODI World Cup till 2023, along with the highest wins by wickets and balls remaining.

Biggest Wins by Runs in ODI World Cup till 2023

Australia’s recent win over the Netherlands in the 2023 ICC World Cup was the biggest in the history of the tournament.

Australia gave a target of 400 batting first, but Netherlands was bowled out for 90 runs in 21 overs.

The previous record was also held by Australia, who beat Afghanistan by 275 runs in the 2015 World Cup.

Winner Margin Target Overs Max Opposition Match Date Australia 309 runs 400 21.0 50.0 Netherlands 25 Oct 2023 Australia 275 runs 418 37.3 50.0 Afghanistan 4 Mar 2015 India 257 runs 414 43.1 50.0 Bermuda 19 Mar 2007 South Africa 257 runs 409 33.1 50.0 West Indies 27 Feb 2015 Australia 256 runs 302 14.0 50.0 Namibia 27 Feb 2003 Sri Lanka 243 runs 322 24.4 50.0 Bermuda 15 Mar 2007 South Africa 231 runs 352 34.5 50.0 Netherlands 3 Mar 2011 Australia 229 runs 359 26.5 50.0 Netherlands 18 Mar 2007 South Africa 229 runs 400 22.0 50.0 England 21 Oct 2023 South Africa 221 runs 354 40.0 40.0 Netherlands 16 Mar 2007 Australia 215 runs 349 25.5 50.0 New Zealand 20 Apr 2007 West Indies 215 runs 331 31.3 50.0 Netherlands 28 Feb 2011 Sri Lanka 210 runs 333 36.5 50.0 Canada 20 Feb 2011 South Africa 206 runs 285 28.0 50.0 Bangladesh 19 Mar 2011 Pakistan 205 runs 318 33.1 50.0 Kenya 23 Feb 2011 Australia 203 runs 335 40.1 50.0 Scotland 14 Mar 2007 England 202 runs 335 60.0 60.0 India 7 Jun 1975 South Africa 201 runs 412 45.0 50.0 Ireland 3 Mar 2015

Biggest Wins by Wickets in ICC World Cup

The highest win in the World Cup by wickets margin was registered by India in 1975. The games were of 60 overs back then, but India’s record of defeating East Africa by 10 wickets with 181 balls remaining is impressive nonetheless.

In the 50-over games, West Indies is the record holder. West Indies beat Pakistan in the 1992 World Cup by 10 wickets, chasing the target of 221 in 46.5 overs.

Winner Margin Balls Rem Target Overs Max Opposition Match Date India 10 wickets 181 121 29.5 60.0 East Africa 11 Jun 1975 West Indies 10 wickets 89 172 45.1 60.0 Zimbabwe 20 Jun 1983 West Indies 10 wickets 19 221 46.5 50.0 Pakistan 23 Feb 1992 South Africa 10 wickets 172 141 21.2 50.0 Kenya 12 Feb 2003 Sri Lanka 10 wickets 173 125 21.1 50.0 Bangladesh 14 Feb 2003 South Africa 10 wickets 228 109 12.0 50.0 Bangladesh 22 Feb 2003 Australia 10 wickets 49 105 13.5 22.0 Bangladesh 31 Mar 2007 New Zealand 10 wickets 252 70 8.0 50.0 Kenya 20 Feb 2011 New Zealand 10 wickets 99 163 33.3 50.0 Zimbabwe 4 Mar 2011 Pakistan 10 wickets 175 113 20.5 50.0 West Indies 23 Mar 2011 Sri Lanka 10 wickets 63 230 39.3 50.0 England 26 Mar 2011 New Zealand 10 wickets 203 137 16.1 50.0 Sri Lanka 1 Jun 2019 West Indies 9 wickets 236 87 20.4 60.0 Sri Lanka 7 Jun 1975 West Indies 9 wickets 51 191 51.3 60.0 India 9 Jun 1979 New Zealand 9 wickets 74 190 47.4 60.0 Sri Lanka 9 Jun 1979 England 9 wickets 215 137 24.1 60.0 Sri Lanka 20 Jun 1983

Biggest Wins by Balls Remaining in the World Cup

The biggest wins by balls remaining in the ICC Cricket World Cup came against Canada, first by England in 1979 and then by Sri Lanka in 2003.

England chased Canada’s measly target of 46 in just 13.5 overs.

Sri Lanka also defeated Canada by 272 runs.