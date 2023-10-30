Biggest Wins by Runs in ODI World Cup till 2023
World Cup Biggest Wins: The ICC ODI World Cup is the most prestigious cricket tournament on the planet, and as such, fans tend to have a ton of expectations from each season. The World Cup returned in 2023 after four years and has already surpassed all expectations.
Many records, some of which were deemed impossible to break, have been smashed by players. Some records that have been standing for decades have been broken twice. The highest team score, most successful run chase, most centuries and fastest hundreds are just some of the World Cup records that have been overpassed so far.
Today, we take a look at another huge record that was recently conquered by the Australian team. In match 24, Australia defeated the Netherlands by 309 runs and registered the biggest win in World Cup history. This record can also be looked at from the opposite perspective as the biggest defeat in the World Cup.
You can check below the biggest wins by runs in the ODI World Cup till 2023, along with the highest wins by wickets and balls remaining.
Biggest Wins by Runs in ODI World Cup till 2023
- Australia’s recent win over the Netherlands in the 2023 ICC World Cup was the biggest in the history of the tournament.
- Australia gave a target of 400 batting first, but Netherlands was bowled out for 90 runs in 21 overs.
- The previous record was also held by Australia, who beat Afghanistan by 275 runs in the 2015 World Cup.
|
Winner
|
Margin
|
Target
|
Overs
|
Max
|
Opposition
|
Match Date
|
Australia
|
309 runs
|
400
|
21.0
|
50.0
|
Netherlands
|
25 Oct 2023
|
Australia
|
275 runs
|
418
|
37.3
|
50.0
|
Afghanistan
|
4 Mar 2015
|
India
|
257 runs
|
414
|
43.1
|
50.0
|
Bermuda
|
19 Mar 2007
|
South Africa
|
257 runs
|
409
|
33.1
|
50.0
|
West Indies
|
27 Feb 2015
|
Australia
|
256 runs
|
302
|
14.0
|
50.0
|
Namibia
|
27 Feb 2003
|
Sri Lanka
|
243 runs
|
322
|
24.4
|
50.0
|
Bermuda
|
15 Mar 2007
|
South Africa
|
231 runs
|
352
|
34.5
|
50.0
|
Netherlands
|
3 Mar 2011
|
Australia
|
229 runs
|
359
|
26.5
|
50.0
|
Netherlands
|
18 Mar 2007
|
South Africa
|
229 runs
|
400
|
22.0
|
50.0
|
England
|
21 Oct 2023
|
South Africa
|
221 runs
|
354
|
40.0
|
40.0
|
Netherlands
|
16 Mar 2007
|
Australia
|
215 runs
|
349
|
25.5
|
50.0
|
New Zealand
|
20 Apr 2007
|
West Indies
|
215 runs
|
331
|
31.3
|
50.0
|
Netherlands
|
28 Feb 2011
|
Sri Lanka
|
210 runs
|
333
|
36.5
|
50.0
|
Canada
|
20 Feb 2011
|
South Africa
|
206 runs
|
285
|
28.0
|
50.0
|
Bangladesh
|
19 Mar 2011
|
Pakistan
|
205 runs
|
318
|
33.1
|
50.0
|
Kenya
|
23 Feb 2011
|
Australia
|
203 runs
|
335
|
40.1
|
50.0
|
Scotland
|
14 Mar 2007
|
England
|
202 runs
|
335
|
60.0
|
60.0
|
India
|
7 Jun 1975
|
South Africa
|
201 runs
|
412
|
45.0
|
50.0
|
Ireland
|
3 Mar 2015
Biggest Wins by Wickets in ICC World Cup
- The highest win in the World Cup by wickets margin was registered by India in 1975. The games were of 60 overs back then, but India’s record of defeating East Africa by 10 wickets with 181 balls remaining is impressive nonetheless.
- In the 50-over games, West Indies is the record holder. West Indies beat Pakistan in the 1992 World Cup by 10 wickets, chasing the target of 221 in 46.5 overs.
|
Winner
|
Margin
|
Balls Rem
|
Target
|
Overs
|
Max
|
Opposition
|
Match Date
|
India
|
10 wickets
|
181
|
121
|
29.5
|
60.0
|
East Africa
|
11 Jun 1975
|
West Indies
|
10 wickets
|
89
|
172
|
45.1
|
60.0
|
Zimbabwe
|
20 Jun 1983
|
West Indies
|
10 wickets
|
19
|
221
|
46.5
|
50.0
|
Pakistan
|
23 Feb 1992
|
South Africa
|
10 wickets
|
172
|
141
|
21.2
|
50.0
|
Kenya
|
12 Feb 2003
|
Sri Lanka
|
10 wickets
|
173
|
125
|
21.1
|
50.0
|
Bangladesh
|
14 Feb 2003
|
South Africa
|
10 wickets
|
228
|
109
|
12.0
|
50.0
|
Bangladesh
|
22 Feb 2003
|
Australia
|
10 wickets
|
49
|
105
|
13.5
|
22.0
|
Bangladesh
|
31 Mar 2007
|
New Zealand
|
10 wickets
|
252
|
70
|
8.0
|
50.0
|
Kenya
|
20 Feb 2011
|
New Zealand
|
10 wickets
|
99
|
163
|
33.3
|
50.0
|
Zimbabwe
|
4 Mar 2011
|
Pakistan
|
10 wickets
|
175
|
113
|
20.5
|
50.0
|
West Indies
|
23 Mar 2011
|
Sri Lanka
|
10 wickets
|
63
|
230
|
39.3
|
50.0
|
England
|
26 Mar 2011
|
New Zealand
|
10 wickets
|
203
|
137
|
16.1
|
50.0
|
Sri Lanka
|
1 Jun 2019
|
West Indies
|
9 wickets
|
236
|
87
|
20.4
|
60.0
|
Sri Lanka
|
7 Jun 1975
|
West Indies
|
9 wickets
|
51
|
191
|
51.3
|
60.0
|
India
|
9 Jun 1979
|
New Zealand
|
9 wickets
|
74
|
190
|
47.4
|
60.0
|
Sri Lanka
|
9 Jun 1979
|
England
|
9 wickets
|
215
|
137
|
24.1
|
60.0
|
Sri Lanka
|
20 Jun 1983
Biggest Wins by Balls Remaining in the World Cup
- The biggest wins by balls remaining in the ICC Cricket World Cup came against Canada, first by England in 1979 and then by Sri Lanka in 2003.
- England chased Canada’s measly target of 46 in just 13.5 overs.
- Sri Lanka also defeated Canada by 272 runs.
|
Winner
|
Margin
|
Balls Remaining
|
Target
|
Overs
|
Max
|
Opposition
|
Match Date
|
England
|
8 wickets
|
277
|
46
|
13.5
|
60.0
|
Canada
|
13 Jun 1979
|
Sri Lanka
|
9 wickets
|
272
|
37
|
4.4
|
50.0
|
Canada
|
19 Feb 2003
|
New Zealand
|
10 wickets
|
252
|
70
|
8.0
|
50.0
|
Kenya
|
20 Feb 2011
|
Sri Lanka
|
8 wickets
|
240
|
78
|
10.0
|
50.0
|
Ireland
|
18 Apr 2007
|
West Indies
|
8 wickets
|
239
|
69
|
10.1
|
50.0
|
Scotland
|
27 May 1999
|
West Indies
|
9 wickets
|
236
|
87
|
20.4
|
60.0
|
Sri Lanka
|
7 Jun 1975
|
South Africa
|
10 wickets
|
228
|
109
|
12.0
|
50.0
|
Bangladesh
|
22 Feb 2003
|
Australia
|
9 wickets
|
226
|
92
|
12.2
|
50.0
|
Ireland
|
13 Apr 2007
|
West Indies
|
9 wickets
|
226
|
59
|
12.2
|
50.0
|
Bangladesh
|
4 Mar 2011
|
New Zealand
|
8 wickets
|
226
|
124
|
12.2
|
50.0
|
England
|
20 Feb 2015
|
West Indies
|
7 wickets
|
218
|
106
|
13.4
|
50.0
|
Pakistan
|
31 May 2019
|
England
|
9 wickets
|
215
|
137
|
24.1
|
60.0
|
Sri Lanka
|
20 Jun 1983
|
Australia
|
7 wickets
|
208
|
131
|
15.2
|
50.0
|
Scotland
|
14 Mar 2015
|
Australia
|
7 wickets
|
204
|
106
|
26.0
|
60.0
|
Canada
|
16 Jun 1979
|
New Zealand
|
10 wickets
|
203
|
137
|
16.1
|
50.0
|
Sri Lanka
|
1 Jun 2019
|
New Zealand
|
6 wickets
|
193
|
122
|
17.5
|
50.0
|
Scotland
|
31 May 1999
|
South Africa
|
9 wickets
|
192
|
134
|
18.0
|
50.0
|
Sri Lanka
|
18 Mar 2015