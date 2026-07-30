This Tiny Bird Flies For 10 Straight Months Without Landing Even Once
The Common Swift holds the extraordinary record for flying continuous 10-month stretches without ever landing. Eating, drinking, and sleeping in mid-air, this remarkable bird lands only during its two-month breeding season in Northern Europe.
Did you know that there are birds that don't tend to land on the ground frequently? Billions of birds undertake a voyage each year from one continent to the other, traversing oceans. Whereas other birds tend to stop in between their journey to feed and take some rest, there are some birds that don't stop during their flights.
For example, the Arctic Tern flies thousands of miles annually from pole to pole. The Albatrosses keep on flying in the oceans for seven years without ever moving their wings.
But there is one bird that outshines the rest of the birds mentioned. It keeps on flying for several months non-stop without even landing once, let alone sleeping. Would you like to find out which bird that is? Let’s explore the birds that fly the longest in the world!
Which Bird Flies the Longest in the Air Without Touching the Ground?
The correct answer will be the Common Swift. Scientists from Lund University in Sweden have put loggers onto 13 Common Swifts and observed them for two years. And here is what was found.
Common swifts fly for 10 months in a year, resting only for breeding, which happens for 2 months a year. Among those studied, there were some specimens that did not rest at all during this time period.
Common Swifts feed, drink, and sleep in flight. However, in terms of the unbroken longest flight, the Bar-tailed Godwit wins. In 2022, the young godwit completed an unbroken flight from Alaska to Tasmania, Australia, covering 13,560 kilometres in 11 days without stopping once to eat or rest. This length equals one third of the Earth's circumference.
List Of 10 Birds That Fly the Longest
Every type of bird is famous for having their own type of flight record. Some birds can continue flying for several months together. Some other birds cover huge distances in only a matter of days. In this article, we will provide you with a list of the top ten birds with amazing flight records.
|Bird
|Scientific Name
|Flight Duration
|Distance Covered
|Starting Point
|Stopping Point
|Quick Fact
|Common Swift
|Apus apus
|~10 months
|~22,500 km/year
|Northern Europe
|Central & West Africa
|Holds the record for the longest continuous flight; some never land even once in 10 months.
|Alpine Swift
|Tachymarptis melba
|200+ days
|~10,000 km
|Switzerland/Europe
|West Africa
|First bird proven to fly nonstop for over six months without landing.
|Great Frigatebird
|Fregata minor
|Up to 2 months
|Up to 35,000 km
|Tropical Pacific islands
|Open ocean
|Can't land on water; sleeps mid-air, often using half its brain at a time.
|Bar-tailed Godwit
|Limosa lapponica
|11 days nonstop
|13,560 km
|Alaska, USA
|Tasmania, Australia
|Holds the world record for the longest single nonstop flight by any bird.
|Arctic Tern
|Sterna paradisaea
|Several months (round trip)
|~70,900 km/year
|Greenland/Arctic
|Weddell Sea, Antarctica
|It travels farther yearly than any other bird, chasing summer pole to pole.
|Sooty Shearwater
|Ardenna grisea
|~198 days
|~64,000 km
|New Zealand/Chile
|North Pacific (California, Alaska, Japan)
|Traces a giant figure-eight across the entire Pacific Ocean each year.
|Great Snipe
|Gallinago media
|2–4 days nonstop
|~6,760 km
|Sweden/Scandinavia
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|Fastest long-distance nonstop flyer on record, reaching nearly 97 km/h.
|Whimbrel
|Numenius phaeopus
|~6 days nonstop
|~7,000 km
|Atlantic Canada
|Northern South America
|Flies straight over the open Atlantic, sometimes right through hurricanes.
|Northern Wheatear
|Oenanthe oenanthe
|1–3 months
|~14,500 km one-way
|Alaska, USA
|Sub-Saharan/East Africa
|Weighs as much as two teaspoons of sugar, yet flies one of the longest routes of any songbird.
|Wandering Albatross
|Diomedea exulans
|5-7 years
|Up to 22,000 km per trip
|Sub-Antarctic islands
|Southern Ocean
|Glides for hours without flapping its 3.5-metre wings, powered almost entirely by wind.
The common swift, Alpine Swift, and Bar-tailed Godwit are some species of birds that prove just how little we actually know about the animal world. These are small and dull birds that are capable of performing feats impossible for any man-made creation that requires fuel and rest. Birds like these cross continents, oceans, and even hemispheres guided only by their instincts and nature’s cycle of seasons.
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