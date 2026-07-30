This Tiny Bird Flies For 10 Straight Months Without Landing Even Once

Did you know that there are birds that don't tend to land on the ground frequently? Billions of birds undertake a voyage each year from one continent to the other, traversing oceans. Whereas other birds tend to stop in between their journey to feed and take some rest, there are some birds that don't stop during their flights.

For example, the Arctic Tern flies thousands of miles annually from pole to pole. The Albatrosses keep on flying in the oceans for seven years without ever moving their wings.

But there is one bird that outshines the rest of the birds mentioned. It keeps on flying for several months non-stop without even landing once, let alone sleeping. Would you like to find out which bird that is? Let’s explore the birds that fly the longest in the world!