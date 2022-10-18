List of Booker Prize Winners (1969-2022)

Shehan Karunatilaka, a Sri Lankan author has won the 2022 Booker Prize for his second novel ‘The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida’. Check the complete list of Booker Prize winners (1969-2022).
Booker Prize winner 2022: Shehan Karunatilaka from Sri Lanka has won the Booker Prize 2022 for his second novel ‘The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida’. Booker Prize is one of the prestigious honor of the literary world and is awarded annually to a book published in English in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Booker Prize, which was formerly known as the Booker Prize for fiction and the Man Booker Prize, has evolved over the years. Booker Prize winners receive publicity internationally which also usually leads to a sale boost.

Notably, when Booker Prize was created, only novels written by Commonwealth, Irish, and South African citizens were eligible to receive the prize. Later in 2014, Booker Prize was widened to any English language novel.

Check the complete Booker Prize winners starting from 1969. Find the name of the Booker prize-winning books and the authors below.

Booker Prize Winner 2022

Shehan Karunatilaka, a Sri Lankan author has won the 2022 Booker Prize for his second novel ‘The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida’. 47-year-old Shehan Karunatilaka has become the second Sri Lankan to win the prestigious 50,000 pounds literary prize at a ceremony in London.

‘The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida’ narrates the story of a photographer, who in 1990 wakes up dead in what seems like a celestial visa office. With no idea who killed him, the protagonist has seven moons to contact the people he loves most and leads them to a hidden cache of photos of civil war atrocities that will rock Sri Lanka.

Booker Prize winners from India

Year Name Name of Work
1971 V.S. Naipaul Ina Free State
1981 Salman Rushdie Midnight’s Children
1997 Arundhati Roy The God of Small Thing
2006 Kiran Desai The Inheritance of Loss
2008 Arvind Adiga The White Tiger

Booker Prize Winners (1969-2022)

Year Winners
 Title
1969 P. H. Newby Something to Answer For
1970 Bernice Rubens The Elected Member
1970 J. G. Farrell Troubles
1971 V. S. Naipaul In a Free State
1972 John Berger G.
1973 J. G. Farrell The Siege of Krishnapur
1974 Nadine Gordimer The Conservationist
Stanley Middleton Holiday
1975 Ruth Prawer Jhabvala Heat and Dust
1976 David Storey Saville
1977 Paul Scott Staying On
1978 Iris Murdoch The Sea, the Sea
1979 Penelope Fitzgerald Offshore
1980 William Golding Rites of Passage
1981 Salman Rushdie Midnight's Children
1982 Thomas Keneally Schindler's Ark
1983 J. M. Coetzee Life & Times of Michael K
1984 Anita Brookner Hotel du Lac
1985 Keri Hulme The Bone People
1986 Kingsley Amis The Old Devils
1987 Penelope Lively Moon Tiger
1988 Peter Carey Oscar and Lucinda
1989 Kazuo Ishiguro The Remains of the Day
1990 A. S. Byatt Possession: A Romance
1991 Ben Okri The Famished Road
1992 Michael Ondaatje The English Patient
1993 Roddy Doyle Paddy Clarke Ha Ha Ha
1994 James Kelman How late it was, how late
1995 Pat Barker The Ghost Road
1996 Graham Swift Last Orders
1997 Arundhati Roy The God of Small Things
1998 Ian McEwan Amsterdam
1999 J. M. Coetzee Disgrace
2000 Margaret Atwood The Blind Assassin
2001 Peter Carey True History of the Kelly Gang
2002 Yann Martel Life of Pi
2003 DBC Pierre Vernon God Little
2004 Alan Hollinghurst The Line of Beauty
2005 John Banville The Sea
2006 Kiran Desai The Inheritance of Loss
2007 Anne Enright The Gathering
2008 Aravind Adiga The White Tiger
2009 Hilary Mantel Wolf Hall
2010 Howard Jacobson The Finkler Question
2011 Julian Barnes The Sense of an Ending
2012 Hilary Mantel Bring Up the Bodies
2013 Eleanor Catton The Luminaries
2014 Richard Flanagan The Narrow Road to the Deep North
2015 Marlon James A Brief History of Seven Killings
2016 Paul Beatty The Sellout
2017 George Saunders Lincoln in the Bardo
2018 Anna Burns Milkman
2019 Margaret Atwood The Testaments
Bernardine Evaristo Girl, Woman, Other
2020 Douglas Stuart Shuggie Bain
2022 Shehan Karunatilaka The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida

