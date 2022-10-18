List of Booker Prize Winners (1969-2022)

Booker Prize winner 2022: Shehan Karunatilaka from Sri Lanka has won the Booker Prize 2022 for his second novel ‘The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida’. Booker Prize is one of the prestigious honor of the literary world and is awarded annually to a book published in English in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Booker Prize, which was formerly known as the Booker Prize for fiction and the Man Booker Prize, has evolved over the years. Booker Prize winners receive publicity internationally which also usually leads to a sale boost.

Notably, when Booker Prize was created, only novels written by Commonwealth, Irish, and South African citizens were eligible to receive the prize. Later in 2014, Booker Prize was widened to any English language novel.

Check the complete Booker Prize winners starting from 1969. Find the name of the Booker prize-winning books and the authors below.

Booker Prize Winner 2022

Shehan Karunatilaka, a Sri Lankan author has won the 2022 Booker Prize for his second novel ‘The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida’. 47-year-old Shehan Karunatilaka has become the second Sri Lankan to win the prestigious 50,000 pounds literary prize at a ceremony in London.

‘The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida’ narrates the story of a photographer, who in 1990 wakes up dead in what seems like a celestial visa office. With no idea who killed him, the protagonist has seven moons to contact the people he loves most and leads them to a hidden cache of photos of civil war atrocities that will rock Sri Lanka.

Booker Prize winners from India

Year Name Name of Work 1971 V.S. Naipaul Ina Free State 1981 Salman Rushdie Midnight’s Children 1997 Arundhati Roy The God of Small Thing 2006 Kiran Desai The Inheritance of Loss 2008 Arvind Adiga The White Tiger

Booker Prize Winners (1969-2022)

Year Winners

Title 1969 P. H. Newby Something to Answer For 1970 Bernice Rubens The Elected Member 1970 J. G. Farrell Troubles 1971 V. S. Naipaul In a Free State 1972 John Berger G. 1973 J. G. Farrell The Siege of Krishnapur 1974 Nadine Gordimer The Conservationist Stanley Middleton Holiday 1975 Ruth Prawer Jhabvala Heat and Dust 1976 David Storey Saville 1977 Paul Scott Staying On 1978 Iris Murdoch The Sea, the Sea 1979 Penelope Fitzgerald Offshore 1980 William Golding Rites of Passage 1981 Salman Rushdie Midnight's Children 1982 Thomas Keneally Schindler's Ark 1983 J. M. Coetzee Life & Times of Michael K 1984 Anita Brookner Hotel du Lac 1985 Keri Hulme The Bone People 1986 Kingsley Amis The Old Devils 1987 Penelope Lively Moon Tiger 1988 Peter Carey Oscar and Lucinda 1989 Kazuo Ishiguro The Remains of the Day 1990 A. S. Byatt Possession: A Romance 1991 Ben Okri The Famished Road 1992 Michael Ondaatje The English Patient 1993 Roddy Doyle Paddy Clarke Ha Ha Ha 1994 James Kelman How late it was, how late 1995 Pat Barker The Ghost Road 1996 Graham Swift Last Orders 1997 Arundhati Roy The God of Small Things 1998 Ian McEwan Amsterdam 1999 J. M. Coetzee Disgrace 2000 Margaret Atwood The Blind Assassin 2001 Peter Carey True History of the Kelly Gang 2002 Yann Martel Life of Pi 2003 DBC Pierre Vernon God Little 2004 Alan Hollinghurst The Line of Beauty 2005 John Banville The Sea 2006 Kiran Desai The Inheritance of Loss 2007 Anne Enright The Gathering 2008 Aravind Adiga The White Tiger 2009 Hilary Mantel Wolf Hall 2010 Howard Jacobson The Finkler Question 2011 Julian Barnes The Sense of an Ending 2012 Hilary Mantel Bring Up the Bodies 2013 Eleanor Catton The Luminaries 2014 Richard Flanagan The Narrow Road to the Deep North 2015 Marlon James A Brief History of Seven Killings 2016 Paul Beatty The Sellout 2017 George Saunders Lincoln in the Bardo 2018 Anna Burns Milkman 2019 Margaret Atwood The Testaments Bernardine Evaristo Girl, Woman, Other 2020 Douglas Stuart Shuggie Bain 2022 Shehan Karunatilaka The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida

