List of Booker Prize Winners (1969-2022)
Booker Prize winner 2022: Shehan Karunatilaka from Sri Lanka has won the Booker Prize 2022 for his second novel ‘The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida’. Booker Prize is one of the prestigious honor of the literary world and is awarded annually to a book published in English in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Booker Prize, which was formerly known as the Booker Prize for fiction and the Man Booker Prize, has evolved over the years. Booker Prize winners receive publicity internationally which also usually leads to a sale boost.
Notably, when Booker Prize was created, only novels written by Commonwealth, Irish, and South African citizens were eligible to receive the prize. Later in 2014, Booker Prize was widened to any English language novel.
Check the complete Booker Prize winners starting from 1969. Find the name of the Booker prize-winning books and the authors below.
Booker Prize Winner 2022
Shehan Karunatilaka, a Sri Lankan author has won the 2022 Booker Prize for his second novel ‘The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida’. 47-year-old Shehan Karunatilaka has become the second Sri Lankan to win the prestigious 50,000 pounds literary prize at a ceremony in London.
‘The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida’ narrates the story of a photographer, who in 1990 wakes up dead in what seems like a celestial visa office. With no idea who killed him, the protagonist has seven moons to contact the people he loves most and leads them to a hidden cache of photos of civil war atrocities that will rock Sri Lanka.
Booker Prize winners from India
|Year
|Name
|Name of Work
|1971
|V.S. Naipaul
|Ina Free State
|1981
|Salman Rushdie
|Midnight’s Children
|1997
|Arundhati Roy
|The God of Small Thing
|2006
|Kiran Desai
|The Inheritance of Loss
|2008
|Arvind Adiga
|The White Tiger
Booker Prize Winners (1969-2022)
|Year
|Winners
|Title
|1969
|P. H. Newby
|Something to Answer For
|1970
|Bernice Rubens
|The Elected Member
|1970
|J. G. Farrell
|Troubles
|1971
|V. S. Naipaul
|In a Free State
|1972
|John Berger
|G.
|1973
|J. G. Farrell
|The Siege of Krishnapur
|1974
|Nadine Gordimer
|The Conservationist
|Stanley Middleton
|Holiday
|1975
|Ruth Prawer Jhabvala
|Heat and Dust
|1976
|David Storey
|Saville
|1977
|Paul Scott
|Staying On
|1978
|Iris Murdoch
|The Sea, the Sea
|1979
|Penelope Fitzgerald
|Offshore
|1980
|William Golding
|Rites of Passage
|1981
|Salman Rushdie
|Midnight's Children
|1982
|Thomas Keneally
|Schindler's Ark
|1983
|J. M. Coetzee
|Life & Times of Michael K
|1984
|Anita Brookner
|Hotel du Lac
|1985
|Keri Hulme
|The Bone People
|1986
|Kingsley Amis
|The Old Devils
|1987
|Penelope Lively
|Moon Tiger
|1988
|Peter Carey
|Oscar and Lucinda
|1989
|Kazuo Ishiguro
|The Remains of the Day
|1990
|A. S. Byatt
|Possession: A Romance
|1991
|Ben Okri
|The Famished Road
|1992
|Michael Ondaatje
|The English Patient
|1993
|Roddy Doyle
|Paddy Clarke Ha Ha Ha
|1994
|James Kelman
|How late it was, how late
|1995
|Pat Barker
|The Ghost Road
|1996
|Graham Swift
|Last Orders
|1997
|Arundhati Roy
|The God of Small Things
|1998
|Ian McEwan
|Amsterdam
|1999
|J. M. Coetzee
|Disgrace
|2000
|Margaret Atwood
|The Blind Assassin
|2001
|Peter Carey
|True History of the Kelly Gang
|2002
|Yann Martel
|Life of Pi
|2003
|DBC Pierre
|Vernon God Little
|2004
|Alan Hollinghurst
|The Line of Beauty
|2005
|John Banville
|The Sea
|2006
|Kiran Desai
|The Inheritance of Loss
|2007
|Anne Enright
|The Gathering
|2008
|Aravind Adiga
|The White Tiger
|2009
|Hilary Mantel
|Wolf Hall
|2010
|Howard Jacobson
|The Finkler Question
|2011
|Julian Barnes
|The Sense of an Ending
|2012
|Hilary Mantel
|Bring Up the Bodies
|2013
|Eleanor Catton
|The Luminaries
|2014
|Richard Flanagan
|The Narrow Road to the Deep North
|2015
|Marlon James
|A Brief History of Seven Killings
|2016
|Paul Beatty
|The Sellout
|2017
|George Saunders
|Lincoln in the Bardo
|2018
|Anna Burns
|Milkman
|2019
|Margaret Atwood
|The Testaments
|Bernardine Evaristo
|Girl, Woman, Other
|2020
|Douglas Stuart
|Shuggie Bain
|2022
|Shehan Karunatilaka
|The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida