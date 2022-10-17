GK Quiz on Interpol: Check Questions and Answers here

The 90th General Assembly of Interpol is scheduled to be held from October 18 to October 21, 2022. The host country of the event in India and it is the continuous efforts made by the Government that the General Assembly of Interpol is being held in the same year in which India is celebrating its 75 years of Independence. The last time India hosted the Interpol General Assembly was 25 years ago in 1997.

Interpol General Assembly is an extremely prestigious event. The entire police leadership consisting of delegations from 195 countries will be in New Delhi to attend the event. The General Assembly of Interpol will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 18 and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the valedictory on October 21, 2022.

GK questions and Answers on INTERPOL

1. First Red Notice was published against national of which country for murdering a policeman?

a) Afghanistan National

b) Russian National

c) Yemen National

d) Iraq National

Answer- Russian National

The first Red Notice was issued for a Russian man who was wanted for murdering a policeman. The color system notices were further expanded over the years to cover other alerts but the Red Notice for wanted persons remain a key tool today.

2. What is the main function of INTERPOL Red Notice?

a) To help locate missing persons, often minors or to identify persons who are unable to identify themselves

b) To seek information on unidentified bodies

c) To collect additional information about a person’s identity, location or activities on relation to a crime

d) To seek the location and arrest of wanted persons wanted for prosecution or to serve a sentence

Answer- To seek the location and arrest of wanted persons wanted for prosecution or to serve a sentence

Red Notice by Interpol is issued for fugitives wanted either for prosecution or to serve a sentence in relation to serious ordinary law crimes such as murder.

3. What is the full form of INTERPOL?

a) Internal Criminal Police Organisation

b) International Police Organisation

c) International Criminal Police Organisation

d) Institutional Police Organisation

Answer- International Criminal Police Organisation

International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) is an international organisation that facilitates the worldwide police cooperation and crime control.

4. Current Secretary General of INTERPOL is from which country?

a) Germany

b) France

c) United States

d) Austria

Answer- Germany

The current Secretary-General of INTERPOL Jurgen Stock is a German Police Officer and an academic. He has served as the Secretary General of INTERPOL since 2014.

5. How much votes are required for becoming a member of INTERPOL?

a) 3/4 of votes cast

b) 2/3 of votes cast

c) 1/3 of votes cast

d) None of these

Answer- 2/3 of votes cast

For becoming a member of INTERPOL, the country contesting must have a 2/3 majority of the INTERPOL General Assembly.

6. Who is the current Secretary General of INTERPOL?

a) Johann Schobar

b) Ronald K. Noble

c) Jurgen Stock

d) Andre Bossard

Answer- Jurgen Stock

Jurgen Stock is the current Secretary General of INTERPOL. He is a German Police Officer and an academic who has been serving as the Secretary General of INTERPOL since 2014.

7. When was the idea of INTERPOL born?

a) 1918

b) 1914

c) 1920

d) 1916

Answer- 1914

The International Criminal Police Congress hosted by Monaco in 1914 bought police and legal officials from two dozen countries together to discuss international cooperation in investigating crimes.

