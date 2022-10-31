Brain Teaser: Alert! Please help to find the escapee Panda hidden in the Toy Store within 6 seconds

Good Morning! The town is on alert because of the excessive cuteness spread by the escapee Panda from the zoo. Now your job is to solve the Brain Teaser to help its zookeepers. Brain Teasers are usually puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action and spot the baby panda in the picture puzzle. The timer is On!

Can you spot the Panda hidden among teddy bears?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to spot the cute Panda in the herd. Although the answer is just in front of you, the use of identical teddy bears and a similar tone background turns the task strenuous.

True to its name, Brain Teaser. And we surely understand your pain, but still don’t look for the answer till you try for it twice.

Did you solve this Diwali Special brain teaser?

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every trial. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal for users here is to find the innocent panda that escaped from the zoo. Coming back to the puzzle, all the teddies in the toy look exactly like the real panda with a very slight difference. Evidently, this makes the task to spot the escapee Panda even more laborious.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided into 6 rows and 7 columns, which means there are a total of 42 Pandas. Now, quickly go through all rows and columns and you will be able to spot the one with the difference.

Can you spot the odd llama with different colored ears?

Hurrah, if you successfully spotted the real escapee Panda. And if you are still missing the answer, or confused, then scroll down to the fourth row and 2 columns. The Panda here is with different hand postures and seems lively.

Look at the picture below to know the proper placement of the escapee Panda.

Had fun? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.