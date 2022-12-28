Brain Teaser: Can you spot the 5 major differences between the two pictures of Woodpeckers?

How about finding the differences between the pictures of Woodpeckers, to fulfill the daily dose of brain teasers? Brain teasers are typically puzzles that require creativity to solve than the use of mathematical formulas. Most importantly, brain teasers strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory. Enough of lessons, now get into the action and spot the differences between the images of woodpeckers. Faster, Time is Running!

Source: brightside.com

Can you spot the differences between the two images of Woodpeckers?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to use your observational skills to find the differences between the image of woodpeckers. Although the answer is just in front of you, you need to be extra observant to not miss the minutest variations.

True to its name, Brain Teaser, it will be tricky, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting your luck twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A logic-based thinking puzzle is known as a brain teaser. This mental exercise will improve your critical intuition and problem-solving skills. And as a result, you will turn out to be more capable of reasoning and making decisions within no time after each attempt.

To remind you, the goal here is to find the differences between the two pictures. Easy, right?

But you have only 7 seconds to find the right answer.

Okay

Have 8 seconds, now this is enough!

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image of the two woodpeckers resting on a branch is divided non-uniformly. So, to make your task easy use imaginary lines to divide the slide into rows and columns. Now, take a closer look at the image from all sides and corners to solve to not lose any clue.

Kudos, if you successfully found all the differences. But if you are still missing it, or confused about it, then just take note of the below clue.

Hint: All the differences are in white and green.

Still, struggling? Then please have a look at the picture below to find all the differences.

Source: brightside.com

To keep a regular check on your cognitive, problem-solving, and memory skills, keep a tab on brain teasers. As Brain games and puzzles require you to remember shapes and patterns, which aids in building memory.

