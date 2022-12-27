Brain Teaser: Can You Guess Who Is Not Rich In This Picture With A Logical Reason?

Women and their love for fashion are endless, just check this image puzzle if you are not able to believe me. Brain teasers are typically puzzles that require creativity to solve than the use of mathematical formulas. Most importantly, brainteasers strengthen the connections between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into the action and spot the candle hidden in the picture of the garden. Timer is On!

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to use your observational skills to find who is just pretending to be rich in this image. Although the answer is just in front of you, you need to be extra observant to look for the minutest details.

True to its name, Brain Teaser, it will be tricky, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting your luck twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A logic-based thinking puzzle is known as a brain teaser. This mental exercise will improve your critical intuition and problem-solving skills. And as a result, you will turn out to be more capable of reasoning and making decisions after each attempt.

To remind you, the goal here is to find the one not rich and just pretend to be the one in the image. Easy, right?

But you have only 7 seconds to find the right answer.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

This image shows two women, who surely are indulging in some juicy gossip. And the goal for you here is to find who among them is just pretending to be rich. Take a closer look at the image from all sides and corners to solve to not lose any clue.

Kudos, if you successfully found the answer. But if you are still missing it, or confused about it, then just take note of the below clue.

Hint: Brands use logos to make their identity among others strong and unique

Are you still, struggling? Then please have a look at the picture below to find the correct answer.

To keep a regular check on your cognitive, problem-solving, and memory skills, keep a tab on brain teasers. As Brain games and puzzles require you to remember shapes and patterns, which aids in building memory.

