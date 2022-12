Brain Teaser For Christmas Eve: Before you are out for the Celebration, Help Santa to find the lost 7 things within 7 seconds!

Hallelujah! Turn your Christmas into real fun with this amazing brain teaser. Brain teasers are typically puzzles that require creativity to solve than the use of mathematical formulas. Most importantly, brainteasers strengthen the connections between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into the action and spot the 7 lost things in the picture. Timer is On!

Source: dudolf.com

Can you spot the 7 hidden things in the Christmas Eve picture puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to use your sharp vision and great observational skills to find the 7 hidden things in the picture puzzle. Although the answer is just in front of you, you need to be extra observant to look for the minutest details.

True to its name, Brain Teaser, it is going to be tricky, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting it twice.

Can you count the accurate number of people present in the Picture Gallery?

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A logic-based thinking puzzle is known as a brain teaser. This mental exercise will improve your critical intuition and problem-solving skills. And as a result, you will become more capable of reasoning and making decisions after each attempt.

To remind you, the goal here is to find the 7 things concealed in the Santa crowd. Easy, right?

But you have only 7 seconds to find the right answer.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

This picture puzzle comprises 7 different Christmas things hidden in the Santa crowd. Take a closer look at the image from all sides and angles to avoid any differences or variations before you come to any conclusion.

Kudos, if you successfully found all the things. But if you are still missing the answer, or confused about it, then just take note of the below clue.

Hint: The list of things you need to spot is as follows:

Mrs. Claus

A grumpy Santa

A snowman

A bell

A polar bear

An elf

An apple

Still, struggling? Then please have a look at the picture below to find the right answer.

Source: dudolf.com

Had Fun? This brain teaser required a quick assessment of your observational skills and visual sharpness. To keep a regular check on your cognitive, problem-solving, and memory skills, keep a tab on brain teasers.

Can you find the odd word in this picture puzzle within 6 seconds?